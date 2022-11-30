



ANGELS, November 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Hollywood Reporter (THR) expands its music coverage by hiring Mesfin Fekadu as senior music editor. Award-winning journalist who spent 13 years at The Associated Press (AP)Fekadu will oversee THRof the brand’s website and magazine music coverage. Fekadu will take up his new duties on December 5e and report to David Katz, THR Editor-in-Chief. “Mesfin is one of the top music journalists in the business, regularly breaking news while writing insightful profiles on the fastest-growing artists in the field, as well as shining a light on key industry trends,” said I dreamed of Bad Moody, THRManaging Editor. “His interest also extends to television and film. I had the pleasure of working with Mesfin for over a decade at The Associated Press and saw how he took his music coverage to new heights. heights, and I know he will do the same for The Hollywood Reporter.” Fekadu, join the PA in 2008 in the video entertainment department; he then became a music writer in 2012 and music publisher in 2014. He was named senior journalist in 2019 and left the PA in 2021 to join Netflix to manage written communication campaigns for original films, series and documentaries. “I am delighted to return to journalism, to join the talented staff of The Hollywood Reporter and find my former boss and mentor, I dreamed of Bad Moody“, said Fekadu. “I look forward to announcing the latest news on beat music, giving people in the music world a way to share their stories and giving readers a place to read. authentic musical news from someone who understands the culture.” Fekadu has been instrumental in leading and expanding the PA entertainment reporting, overseeing coverage of the Grammy Awards, the Super Bowl, the former President’s two inaugurations barack obama, New York Fashion Week and more. He has interviewed several titans of the entertainment world, including Beyonce, Aretha Franklin, Oprah WinfreyJay-Z, the Rolling Stones, Taylor SwiftBarbra Streisand, Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and many more. He regularly broke news on entertainment and music beats, winning a New York Press Club Award in 2019 for his exclusive reporting on the the death of Aretha Franklin. His reporting on the ins and outs of the Grammys has led to several news stories; Fekadu recently announced that Nicki Minaj’s Rap Hit ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Was Dropped From Rap Categories and placed in pop. His work has earned him three Los Angeles Press Club Awards and he landed eight nominations for the 2022 National Entertainment & Arts Journalism Awards, including a nomination for Online Journalist of the Year. Fekadu was appointed Craig Newmark Philanthropy Fellow for the Society of Features Journalism in 2019; he has served on the board of directors of the SFJ since 2020. His alma mater, Saint-Pierre University, presented him with his Rising Star Award this year for “having accomplished a lot since graduation, continuing to make a difference in their field, and showing incredible promise for the future.” About the Hollywood Reporter The Hollywood Reporter (THR) is a leading entertainment media brand, offering in-depth reporting, analysis, unrivaled access, world-class photography and video, plus exclusives in its award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website. The Hollywood Reporter also features high-profile live events, industry-leading philanthropic, empowerment and diversity initiatives, and hugely successful video series including “Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter“, which was nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award. In 2020, The Hollywood Reporter won the National Magazine Award for General Excellence, Special Interest, given by the American Society of Magazine Editors. SOURCEThe Hollywood Reporter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hollywood-reporter-taps-mesfin-fekadu-as-senior-music-editor-301689455.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos