Ukrainian invincibility points provide basic needs, entertainment

Borys Markovnikov, a retired Ukrainian construction worker, is on the move again: this time, a few steps from his home in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, to seek refuge and warmth at a point of invincibility , a government-built aid station that serves food, drink, warmth, and ultimately resilience in the face of Russian military onslaught.

Over the past few weeks, Ukraine has rolled out hundreds of these assistance stations, dubbed defiant, as places where residents facing power, heating and water outages can warm up, charge their phone, enjoy snacks and hot drinks, and even have fun.

Mr. Markovnikov had to move a few times. He recalled how he was driven from his home in the eastern region of Donbass after Russian-backed separatists seized the territory there in 2014. Earlier this year he fled his adopted town of Bucha , now infamous for its massacres during a brief occupation by Russian forces on foot, across the front line in Kyiv. Later, he was able to return home, but home is not always an easy place to live.

My neighbors told me there was a tent with electricity and a TV, and I came to have a look, Mr Markovnikov said, ogling Monday’s FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea, adding that he had no electricity at home. We still believe. Without belief, you cannot survive.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said Friday that nearly 1,000 such centers have been erected across the country since the program was launched on November 18. Its website offers a handy online map to show beleaguered citizens where they are.

As of Friday, more than 67,000 people had received aid and more could pour in if, as many experts and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have warned, more Russian strikes are to come.

These centers, often made up of small, isolated tents no bigger than a classroom, were deployed just in time as a series of massive airstrikes by Russian forces deprived many Ukrainians of the basics of life at home. .

The centers are essentially a stopgap while utility crews scramble to fix downed power lines and get water pipes back in service, so basic services can be restored to homes and businesses.

Power utility DTEK said controlled blackouts continued in Kyiv on Monday as a necessary step to balance the hampered electricity system and avoid further blackouts, while ensuring power to hospitals and heat pumping stations.

Only 42% of electricity was available for residential customers in the city. We do our best to provide each customer with light for 2-3 hours twice a day, the company said.

Outside the invincibility point, on an esplanade in front of a sports center in Bucha, teenagers had a snowball fight and a guitarist strummed his instrument next to an inflatable tent.

Inside, children hunkered down to Roblox games on cellphones while young adults tapped away on laptops and elderly women sat quietly to pass the time. A young girl clutched her dog as staff members poured cups of hot tea and sweetened it with honey.

Invincibility Points provide a public service and free alternative to the many cafes and restaurants that have become hubs for internet access and warmth for Ukrainians seeking refuge from the cold and darkness in their own homes.

When the electricity went out, I had to look for a place with a connection, said Bucha resident Mykola Pestikov, crouching at his computer. These can be cafes that draw energy from other places, or I’m looking for a point like now.

Yuri Mikhailovskiy, a firefighter who helps run the site, showed a log showing more than 1,000 people had passed through the center since it was first set up 10 days ago in Bucha, where electricity is spotty or non-existent in most homes.

A new delivery of cookies was expected in the next few days.

This story was reported by the Associated Press.