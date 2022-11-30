Bollywood roundup: Payal Ghosh, Ayushmann, Radhika Madan, and more…

– Advertising –

Triple Life: Payal Ghosh plays a student, a wife and an escort in “Red”

Mumbai– Actress of ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ Payal Ghosh talked about his upcoming movie “Red” which also stars Krushna Abhishek.

She said: “’Red’ is a psychological thriller and I play 3 shades of the role: a student, a wife and an escort. It was really exciting for me.

Payal goes on to explain how she got the role: “Producer Rajeev Chowdhury offered me a role in his upcoming movie ‘Red’ and I was really surprised. After hearing the amazing script, I was really intrigued and said yes for the role. As my role was a little different from the ones I had performed, it interested me and then the rest is history of course.

Sharing his experience working with Krushna, Payal revealed, “It was absolutely lovely working with him as he is an extremely playful, jovial and cooperative co-star. Our whole unit was very friendly and I never had the impression of working.

“We are very pleased with how the film has taken shape and it looks very promising. People who saw the first cut are impressed and I get a lot of appreciation. I hope even the public will like it. I’m really looking forward to the release. »

Ayushmann Calls Malaika, India’s Biggest Dance Stars Nora

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana danced hard for ‘An Action Hero’ with Malaika Arora and Nora Fathi.

“It was an absolute pleasure to dance with two of India’s biggest dance stars – Malaika Arora in the situational song Aap Jaisa Koi and Nora Fatehi in Jehda Nasha in my upcoming release An Action Hero.”

“They are incredibly gorgeous performers and they are beautiful human beings too. I had a great time working with them for these dance numbers which I hope will be enjoyed by audiences across the country,” says Ayushmann.

He adds, “Trying the role of a Hindi film industry superstar was a fun ride for me because I not only got to do some hardcore action in the movie, but also dance with those sensational dancers who hooked everyone. their incredible talent.

Ayushmann adds, “I tried to match the steps with them and this experience will forever be memorable for me because I danced my heart out for the first time in a movie and had so much fun! Dancing like this in my movies was on my bucket list for sure and I’m amazed it came true with Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi.

Radhika Madan-starring ‘Kacchey Limbu’ selected for IFFK, World Film Festival-Bangkok

Mumbai– The coming-of-age film “Kacchey Limbu” will head to the Bangkok World Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as part of the official festival selection. Directed by newcomer Shubham Yogi, the film features Radhika MadanRajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra in the lead roles.

While the Bangkok World Film Festival will be held from December 2 to 11, the 27th Kerala International Film Festival will be held from December 9 to 16 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The film already had its world premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

Sharing her excitement, actress Radhika Madan said, “After its world premiere at TIFF, it’s wonderful that our film ‘Kacchey Limbu’ continues to find love in various parts of the world. I am delighted that it was selected for the Bangkok World Film Festivals and the IFFK. It’s a film very close to my heart and I can’t wait for the public to see it.

“Kacchey Limbu” is a heartwarming sisterly drama that tells the story of Aditi, a young girl who is in the race for dreams forced upon her by everyone. Eventually, Aditi decides to take matters into her own hands to prove to everyone that being confused isn’t necessarily a bad thing and that in time the right decision will find its way to a person.

Echoing Radhika’s sentiments, director Shubham Yogi added, “’Kacchey Limbu’ is a film about finding your voice and stems from a very common growing up experience. After its successful showcase at TIFF, I feel blessed and grateful that the film continues to find a platform at prestigious festivals like Bangkok and IFFK film festivals. As a rookie filmmaker, I couldn’t have asked for a better start”.

Chahatt Khanna Explains How She Trained For “Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby” Dance Number

Mumbai– Actress of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ Chahatt Khanna says she has to try hard to learn the dance steps to her song ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’ from her movie ‘Dhoop Chhaon’.

She shares, “When I was filming for ‘Dhoop Chhaon’, it was my very first dance number. I hadn’t been a big dancer since school so it was a tough job for me. My friends used to tease me and I felt I needed to step up, so for almost a year I learned to dance.

“And at the end of that period, almost like a miracle or a reward, I got the offer of ‘Fursat Se Tu Naach Baby’,” she adds.

Chahatt is known for ‘Kumkum’, ‘Kaajjal’, ‘Qubool Hai’ and many more. She adds that she spent hours perfecting her dancing skills and even got sick.

“We spent rigorous hours training and shooting for this. In fact for 3 days, we were training 12 hours a day non-stop and I got sick at the end. So we had to postpone the shoot and when we went back, we shot it in 8 hours straight. But overall it was a great experience and will always have a special place in my heart,” the actress said.

“Golden Combination”: Vicky Kaushal on Johnny Lever, Govinda, Kadar Khan

Mumbai– bollywood actor Vicky Kaushalwho is set for the release of his upcoming movie “Govinda Naam Mera,” talked about his favorite comedic actors.

Talking about her favorite comic actors, Vicky said, “My favorite comedy actors would be Mehboob Saab, Govinda and Johnny Lever sir.”

Vicky also descends into the past and shares an interesting story of her visit to a film set.

He says: “The first time I was on a film set as a kid was on the Fiza sets. They were shooting the Johnny Lever scene at Film City. I still remember seeing him play and making the whole unit laugh. I was one of them who laughed with him. I didn’t know he was just acting the scene, but I was just mesmerized to see him act out a gag that was so funny the whole set was laughing.

He adds: “The combination of Johnny Lever, Govinda and Kadar Khan during the 90s is simply golden.”

Exploring the joyful life of struggling choreographer Govind Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), the comedic thriller takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of laughter, romance and thrills. Caught between his marriage to Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic twists.

Taapsee on his production debut: “Blurr” taps into an individual’s sensibilities

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu opened her first production company, “Blurr” in which she is seen in a dual role. The actress candidly explained why she decided to produce the film and how difficult it was to play twin sisters in the film.

Taapsee said, “’Blurr’ taps into different sensibilities of an individual and that’s just why I decided to produce it as my first film. Putting on the producer’s hat was a spectacular experience. Besides acting, I wanted to be creatively involved in production, design, and various aspects of filmmaking that are rarely glamorous.

“To try on the character of a woman pushed to the brink of mental endurance due to the death of her sister was vulnerable, raw and scratching,” she added.

The two-minute-thirty-three-second trailer begins with the suicide of a girl, Gautami, who is the twin sister of Gayatri (played by Taapsee). Although forensic reports prove that she committed suicide, Gayatri is unsure and she thinks her sister cannot kill herself. She starts to find out the mystery behind his death and in the meantime her eyesight also starts to weaken and the doctor suggests that she should operate on them.

Also, in her investigation, she learned many truths and secrets related to her sister. However, in the process, she goes through a lot, and the trailer ends with Gayatri completely losing her sight.

Director Ajay Bahl added: “’Blurr’ uncovers the angles and depths of the human mind and the dark alleys it can traverse. “Blurr” throws you into murky waters where human needs mix with extreme delusional anger. The film’s narrative and plot gave me a lot of different aspects to explore during the making.

“With spectacular twists and character portrayal, ‘Blurr’ will satisfy your craving for a mind-bending thriller,” he shared.

Abhimanyu, Amol and Shreya to star in ‘Nausikhiye’ wedding comedy

Bombay,–Abhimanyu Dassani, Amol Parachar and Shreya Dhanwanthary will share the screen of the next film titled “Nausikhiye”. The film will be a thrilling comedy and will be directed by Santosh Singh.

Speaking about the film, actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who is known for his work in ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, said in a statement, “I am looking forward to the explosion I will have on filming this crazy, crazy-stopper. ‘Nausikhiye’ has a charming and quirky small-town vibe, with great music, hilarious situations and goofy characters.”

The film will feature the story of two marriage breakers who accidentally rob a bride, setting off a wacky cat-and-mouse chase across the countryside. The cameras will soon start rolling for the film.

For Abhimanyu’s fellow actor, Amol Parashar saying yes to the script was a no-brainer as he was hooked on the idea.

Parashar said, “When the script was told to me, I said yes almost immediately. This one is a real riot of laughter. Comedy is my favorite genre as an actor and a spectator. I can’t wait to dive into the prep and shoot.

The film, written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi, will be produced by Ellipsis Entertainment in association with Lionsgate India Studios. Earlier, Lionsgate India Studio announced “Letters to Mr. Khanna,” starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Shraddha Srinath.

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary said, “This movie is like going back to basics. This is my third with Ellipsis. I’m super excited to be a part of this crazy comedy that had me sharing from the start. You can’t go wrong with universal artists, even more so in these times. My audience will also be able to see me in a new light unlike some of the roles I’ve tried lately. (IANS)