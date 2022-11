YMCA wellness series will feature a pair of reiki practitioners

ONEIDA — The Oneida YMCA, 701 Seneca Street, invites area residents to join reiki practitioners Lisa Godfrey and Kristin Sullivan for an introduction to meditation and reiki at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 7. During this wellness session, Godfrey and Sullivan will guide participants through breathing techniques to help you slow down the chatter in your mind and calm your life. In addition, practitioners will hold a small meditation session while dispensing Reiki to the group. Godfrey, Reiki Practitioner and Energy Healer at Double Lotus Reiki, practices Usui Reiki healing and has helped many, especially during bereavement. Sullivan has a background in education and has taught young children for 20 years. Trained in the Usui system of natural healing, she is a Double Lotus Reiki practitioner and energy healer and has brought her love of meditation and mindfulness to students of all ages. “Science has proven that regular meditation can have powerful and long-lasting effects on our body, bringing it to a more natural and calm state,” Godfrey explained. “Meditation is a grounding practice that helps you know and appreciate yourself and others more and leads to a more relaxed and healthy sleep. As you practice meditation, you begin to notice your body and mind more easily and let go of everyday stressors and challenges,” she added. Reiki is a non-invasive Japanese technique to promote healing by releasing congestion from energy centers. The speakers have designed a program to “bring you back to your central space and make you live your days with joy and appreciation”. The program is free. Registration is not required for the seminar and all ages are welcome to attend. The program is the sixth in a series of wellness programs sponsored by the Oneida Branch of the Greater Tri-Valley YMCA. The final presentation, Sticky Fitness: How to Maintain a Health Promoting Fitness Regimen, will be on Wednesday, December 14 from 6-7 p.m. The Wellness Speaker Series is sponsored by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information, contact Madison Robinson, Health and Fitness Coordinator for the Oneida Branch of the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley, 315-363-7788 or visit www.ymcatrivalley.org.

