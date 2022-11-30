Lebanese Nadine Labaki and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor to receive awards at the Red Sea International Film Festival





DUBAI: Celebrity-favorite Romanian and Jordanian shoe designer Amina Muaddi gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers a sneak peek into her recent trip to Japan before she was awarded Designer of the Year at FN Achievement Awards 2022 in New York on November 30. The Footwear News Awards are organized by the American industry magazine specializing in coverage of the international footwear industry. This year, Muaddi will receive the designer of the year award, while Christian Louboutin will receive the lifetime achievement award. The award for best collaboration will go to the Manolo Blahnik collection for Birkenstock, while the best shoe of the year was unveiled as the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by the late designer Virgil Abloh. Muaddi, who flew to Japan after visiting Qatar, where she attended the recent Fashion Trust Arabia awards, shared two carousel posts on Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse of her time in the country. In the slew of stylish photos, Muaddi can be seen enjoying Japanese cuisine, posing by a luxury pool and exploring Tokyo at night. The designer was joined by a number of friends on the trip, including Palestinian American model and musician Fai Khadra. Muaddi gave readers insight into his jet set lifestyle and the ups and downs of his career in a revealing interview with Footwear News in September. I was so passionate that I was ready to go through anything, she told the publication. There’s a reason few people get to this point, because you’re often tested. Many times I was on the verge of giving up. I had to separate from my partner, from the producers, I had (orders) cancelled. It’s not about what you go through, it’s about how you survive the situation and how you thrive afterwards. It’s a never-ending lesson, she added. The designer told the magazine that this year alone, her brand’s global sales will reach $55 million, but added that after becoming an established footwear and accessories maker, her struggles have exchange. It’s all about navigating and carrying on no matter what, she says. Muaddi launched her eponymous shoe line in August 2018, about a year after leaving her role as co-founder and creative director of luxury shoe brand Oscar Tiye. The eponymous footwear makers label pumps, pumps, mules, boots and sandals in an array of bright colors and holographic designs have since garnered a list of loyal fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Baldwin. She helped design the shoes for the Rihannas Fenty collection. The collaboration was so successful that it received the Collaborator of the Year award at the 34th Annual FN Achievement Awards. In 2020, she launched a range of jewelry and handbags and collaborated with Austrian brand Wolford on an exclusive 17-piece capsule collection of ready-to-wear looks in 2021. In October 2021, she landed a spot on Womens Wear Daily (WWD) and Footwear Newss list of the 50 Most Powerful Women.

