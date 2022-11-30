Will Smith said he had to humble himself in the months after Chris Rock was slapped at the Oscars, an incident that rocked the entertainment industry and tarnished his image as the unflappable Golden Boy.
Entertainment
Will Smith talks Oscar slap on Trevor Noahs Daily Show
There are a lot of nuances and complexities, Smith said, but in the end I just lost it.
I was going through something that night, he admitted, without specifying what it was. Not at all that this justifies my behavior.
Smith has remained relatively quiet in the months since he took the stage at the 94th Academy Awards and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith, Smiths wife, which rested on his shaved head. The actress opened up about her problems with alopecia or hair loss. Smith approached Rock and slapped him across the face. After he sat down, he shouted: Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.
Smith’s violent act became the focal point of the ceremony, but that night was also a career highlight, as the actor won his first Best Actor Oscar for playing Richard Williams, father of the stars of the tennis Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.
Smith publicly apologized for his actions in the days that followed and since then. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all in attendance and a global audience at home, he said in a statement to April announcing his resignation from the Academy of Motion. Image Arts and Sciences.
Rock brought up the incident on his comedy shows, but said he would tackle him fully when he’s ready.
Will Smith Apologizes Again For Chris Rock’s Slap: I’m deeply remorseful.
The Academy called Smith’s behavior unacceptable and harmful and banned him from attending any of its events, including the Oscars, for the next 10 years.
Now Smith is back at least, on screen. He’s promoting his new movie, Emancipation, which hits theaters on Friday and on Apple TV+ on December 9. He stars as a slave struggling to escape Louisiana after Abraham Lincoln issues the Emancipation Proclamation.
In Monday’s roughly 20-minute Daily Show interview, Smith addressed the controversy over his Oscar actions and the fallout.
It’s been a while since a lot of people have seen you, Noah told Smith as he sat down.
I was away, Smith replied with a smile.
Will Smith banned from Oscar ceremonies for 10 years after slap
The interview turned emotional at times, with Smith shedding tears as she spoke about her 9-year-old nephew, who waited to watch the ceremony that night.
As Smith recounts, after he returned from the ceremony, his nephew was sitting on his lap, holding his Oscar, when he asked: Why did you hit that man, Uncle Will?
It’s not who I want to be, Smith said.
I had to humble myself and realize that I am an imperfect human, he said, reflecting on the past few months.
During the interview, the actor discussed, but never fully explained, the reasons for his emotional outburst that night. It was a rage that had been bottled up for a very long time, he said.
It was a lot of things. He was the little boy who had seen his father beat his mother. It all just bubbled up at that point, Smith added. The actor wrote in his memoirs about his father’s violence and alcoholism.
The Climax of Will Smith’s Era of Radical Vulnerability
The audience seemed sensitive to Smith’s mea culpa, often clapping and clapping, while Noah passionately argued that the slap isn’t who you are. The first half of the interview was devoted to a discussion of emancipation, which Smith said he hoped audiences would still watch, even if they disapproved of his actions, because of the importance of the story. she says and the work of the production team in particular. director Antoine Fuqua put it there.
I just hope their work is honored and their work isn’t tainted by some horrible decision on my part, he said.
Smith made similar comments in clips from a interview with FOX 5 DC released earlier Monday. My deepest hope is that my actions don’t penalize my team, Smith said. I hope the material, the power of the film, the timeliness of the story will at least open people’s hearts to see, recognize and support the incredible artists.
Yet, he says, if someone is not ready [to watch the film]I would absolutely respect that.
Sonia Rao contributed to this report.
