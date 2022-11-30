Tiger Shroff is a hero who makes consecutive films in his career. Next in line is an action biggie to be directed by Jagan Shakti and will air in December.

According to the latest update, none other than Sara Ali Khan will play the female lead role in this movie and she has also signed the dotted line. This is Sara’s first time romanticizing Tiger in this film.

For now, pre-production is in full swing. Jacky Bhagnani is producing this film which will be shot in the UK and Dubai. More details about this movie will be released soon.

