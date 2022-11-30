The Phantom of the Opera will delay the closing of Broadway after the after-sales peak





The reason it’s sold out is because it absolutely sells out, Mackintosh said. We know one of the reasons it does is because it’s your last chance to see the big show. Recent patrons include Lucas Perez, a 37-year-old smokehouse worker from Manalapan, NJ, who bought a pair of tickets as soon as the closure was announced. He had seen the show twice before as an elementary student and once as an adult, but wanted to bring his mother, who had never been. They went there mid-October. It was like saying goodbye to an old friend, to someone I will never see again,” Perez said. I was very nostalgic all the time. There’s something about the Phantom experience that other shows don’t have. With soaring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Phantom is a gothic melodrama about a masked music lover who haunts the Paris Opera and becomes obsessed with a young soprano. The Broadway production, directed by Hal Prince, is a grand-scale spectacle, complete with a 27-person orchestra and a famous crashing chandelier, emblematic of an earlier era of hyper-romantic musical theatre. In 1988, the year the show opened, it won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Christina DiCillo, a 31-year-old Queens resident who works in the TheaterMania website’s publicity department, is a Phan, as the show’s superfans call themselves, who’s watched the show 46 times so far and hopes reach 50 before it closes. She and her twin sister saw a touring production of the show when they were growing up in Buffalo; now they have seen him repeatedly in several places. (Christina has seen it in London, Las Vegas and South Korea, among other places.) I feel bad for people who are just finding out now, she said. The music always takes me, and when I’m there, I’m transported. I keep thinking, maybe this time it won’t be as magical, but every time the chandelier goes up, you get shivers down your spine. I see a lot of broadway shows for fun, and some of them are better and some are worse, but this is the one I know I’ll love every time. The Broadway run was seen by 19.9 million people and grossed $1.3 billion; at the time of its closure, it will have had 13,981 performances. According to the production, it employed around 6,500 people, including 400 comedians.

