



Will Smith Oscars Reflects on Oscars Controversy on The Daily Show Will Smith recently opened up about the famous Oscar controversy that changed his life when he appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Monday, the Hancock The star was interviewed for the first time eight months later since the incident where he punched Chris Rock on stage after joking about the actor’s wife, Jade Smith, being bald. Will, who is currently busy promoting his new film Emancipation, revealed, It was a horrible night, as you can imagine. There are many nuances and complexities. But at the end of the day, I just lost it, you know? I was going through something that night, you know? Not that it justifies my behavior at all. It was a lot of things, he told the host. The pursuit of happiness The actor continued, he was the little boy who saw his father beat his mother, you know? It all just bubbled up then. It’s not who I want to be. Elsewhere on the show, Will also talked about his new historical drama based on true events regarding the extreme brutality of slavery. Seeing that image for the first time was one of the things that really made me want to explore that, because you see the image, but you don’t know who it is. You don’t know what the story is, tell it Aladdin actor. Reflecting on American slavery, Will said: It was one of the most brutal aspects of human history. It is difficult to understand the level of human cruelty. My daughter asked me, Dad, do we really need another slave movie? I said, Daby, I promise you I won’t make a slave movie. It is a film about freedom, he added. Meanwhile, Emancipation is set to hit select theaters on December 4 while the film will premiere on Apple TV+ on December 9.

