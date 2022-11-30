Kartik Aaryan shares new transformation clip for Freddy – Planet Bollywood





Just days away from release, Kartik Aaryan is ready to wow us with his brand new avatar in his highly anticipated movie, Freddy. The young superstar spares no effort to intrigue the public’s interest in a new type of construction. After dropping off some of the scariest videos, the actor has now shared a video of his major transformation for upcoming psychotic thriller Freddy. In the video, we can see Kartik Aaryan slowly and steadily transforming into dentist Dr. Freddy Ginawala. And for the same, the actor went from training with real dentists in real clinics to a total of 14 kg, followed by work on his body language to add Freddy’s personality in the way he walks and behaves most importantly, getting inside the mind of Freddy, a shy and psychotic dentist. From curving to wearing specs to changing hairstyles, Kartik Aaryan is unrecognizable as he becomes more Freddy in this clip. He wrote: “From gaining 30lbs to visiting the Real Clinic and learning dentistry skills

Becoming #Freddy has been an unforgettable journey for me Pushing my limits mentally and physically to forget my real self and become Freddy for the reel. Glad to have worked with an amazing team for this tough on-screen transformation” Following a unique marketing method, the creators of Freddy shared short miniclips and teasers to give a glimpse into the world of Freddy, but refrained from sharing a trailer to avoid giving too much away. The songs from the film have already done extremely well with Kartik Aaryan once again trending loose, this time with the track’s Chopper stage, Kaala Jaadu. The actor who recently threw the biggest birthday party in the industry this year, also celebrated the mega hit he had in 2022, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being a box office blockbuster. The actor is ready to impress us now with Freddy, which will be released on December 2. He also gave his fans the first glimpse of Shehzada on his birthday, and will also be seen in Aashiqui 3, and the untitled Kabir Khans next with Satyaprem Ki Katha.

