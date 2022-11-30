Entertainment
‘Top Gun’ and ‘Die Hard’ actor Chris Gilyard Jr. dies at 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr., a veteran scene stealer who appeared in the ’80s blockbusters “Top Gun” and “Die Hard,” has died following a battle with an unknown illness. He was 66 years old.
The actor’s death was confirmed by the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, where he worked as a professor of film and theater at the UNLV College of Fine Arts.
It is with deep sadness that I share this news, Dean Nancy Uscher written in a post on Instagram. His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He possessed many extraordinary talents and was extremely well known in the university due to his dedication to teaching and professional accomplishments.
Gilyard is said to have died of a “long illness”, although the details of his death are not yet clear.
Born in 1955 in Moses Lake, Washington, Gilyard made his film debut alongside Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” (1986), in which he played an elite fighter pilot named Marcus “Sundown” Williams.
The actor will next play Theo, Hans Gruber’s eccentric hacker who commandeers the security codes of Nakatomi Plaza, opposite Bruce Willis as Detective John McClane in “Die Hard” (1988).
Gilyard reprized his role as Theo when he appeared with Willis in a 2020 Advance Auto Parts commercial promoting the brand’s DieHard car batteries. The two-minute spot featured Theo taking McClane on an action-packed mission to get a replacement battery for his dead car.
His other film roles include parts in the films ‘The Karate Kid Part II’ and ‘Left Behind’, while his sprawling list of TV roles includes appearances in ‘CHIPS’, ‘The Facts of Life’, ‘Diff’ rent Strokes”, “227” and “Simon & Simon”.
Alongside his supporting work on the big and small screens, Gilyard had recurring roles on several hit television shows, including as Conrad McMasters in “Matlock” and as James “Jimmy” Trivette in the western drama “Walker, Texas Ranger”. In the latter, he played the right-hand man to Chuck Norris’ no-frills Sergeant Walker.
In 2006, Gilyard left Hollywood to join the Theater Department at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas as an associate professor.
I am wired to teach. And I’m a professional, but the profession has to feed the classroom,” Gilyard said, discussing his career change in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2017. “That’s what drives my characters, because I connect with people living in the 21st century.”
He added, I work best as an artist when I’m in a fertile arena. It means creative and imaginative. Being with all these millennials, I don’t understand what they’re saying, but I’m siphoning off their energy.
He continued to take on roles when the challenge proved impossible to resist.
In 2016, Gilyard won acclaim as Hoke Colburn in the University of New Mexico’s Popejoy Hall Neil Simon Festival production of the play “Driving Miss Daisy”, alongside his former co-star of “Walker, Texas Ranger”, Sheree J. Wilson.
In the 2018 edition of the “Madden NFL” football video game, Gilyard played high school coach Devin Wade in the “Longshot” section of the game.
Although he had decades of professional television and film experience under his belt, it was his work as an educator that mattered most, according to his peers.
“Some may find it surprising that Clarence valued his appointment as a college professor as highly, perhaps more, than his illustrious career as a television star,” said fellow UNLV theater teacher Nate Bynum in a report. “It was a major goal for him. He loved his UNLV family and, in particular, the students he taught in his class. Gone too soon.”
Washingtonian fans and admirers were disheartened by his loss.
Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength to all around him, said Heather Addison, chair of the film department at UNLV. Whenever we asked him how he was doing, he happily declared that he was blessed! ”
She added, “But we are really the ones who have been blessed to be his colleagues and his students for so many years. We love you and will miss you very much, Professor G!
“Clarence Gilyard has passed away,” tweeted fellow actor Chris Reed. “RIP to a legendary on-screen presence.”
Film critic Christopher Lawrence also tribute paid: “This is going to make my annual Christmas viewing of ‘Die Hard’ which is definitely an infinitely sadder Christmas movie.”
