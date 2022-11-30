Kody Brown hunts Janelle in so many ways

Bold as ever, Kody Brown accused Christine de Janelle of “rejecting” him.

Why? Because both talk. And because their children (who are, after all, brothers and sisters) are close.

But sister wives viewers know the truth: Whether he likes it or not, he’s been pushing her away for quite some time.

Count the paths.

Money has been a huge problem for the sister wives for a long time. Or, more directly, the inequality of it all.

They sold their homes in Vegas before moving to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Janelle gave half of her money to Robyn, who had to buy an emergency house while others rented. Meri gave him everything money from the sale of his house. kody had to be almost happy with it!

Meri Brown looks anything but thrilled in this photo of the Sister Wives Season 17 star.

Money can do more than make or break a relationship. It can give people the power to leave a bad marriage whenever they want.

(This is not exclusive to plural marriages. People who know they will always have a roof over their heads are freer to end toxic relationships)

Christine, who bought and then sold her house in Flagstaff, had the financial advantage of ditching Kody when she was ready to do so. Good for her!

Christine Brown recalls the moment she knew her now 21-year-old daughter wasn’t straight while speaking to the Sister Wives confessional camera. (Image credit: TLC)

Janelle was not so lucky. And if Kody succeeded, she would be even less independent.

Remember, he was royally peeved when she bought his five-wheeler (colloquially called VR). In his mind, that money could have gone toward a house.

For the record, Janelle spoke to Kody before making the purchase. He just didn’t listen to her. It’s more than a question of money, after all.

Aside from the Coyote Pass debates, Janelle has been very cautious when it comes to finances.

She is ready to live in downright humble accommodations – like the five-wheeler. Not everyone would be willing to do this; not if they had other options.

And Janelle’s frugal approach wasn’t always out of necessity. For years, she was the highest earning person in the family.

Remember, it’s not like Janelle struggles with being “tied up” or anything.

She wanted to pay for things as soon as possible and get to work building at Coyote Pass.

Kody’s refusal to listen held her back. And it may have cost him another wife.

Kody also unilaterally banned Janelle’s adult sons last season.

Now, not following COVID-19 safety guidelines is a pretty reasonable bone to pick with someone.

But the way Kody went about it felt like he was forcing Janelle to choose between him and her kids.

Meanwhile, Janelle’s children themselves may not have liked it all.

They are also close to Christine – and always have been.

Janelle herself is closer than ever to Christine. While Christine seems to be helping him a bit to get his finances back on track, Kody sees this friendship as unfair.

Christine and Janelle Brown pose for a photo together at Logan Brown’s wedding.

And then there are Kody’s mistakes that we haven’t seen yet.

In a teaser for the next episode, we see Kody angry at Janelle.

He says they didn’t act like a real married couple for the majority of their marriage. And then it gets worse.

Kody Brown doesn’t look happy in this pic, does he? Like…not at all.

Kody suggests to Janelle that maybe they should just break up – end their spiritual marriage.

“Maybe it’s not a good fit,” he told her. “Maybe it’s not working.”

Meanwhile, he worries that “it feels like we’re unraveling”.

Christine and Janelle Brown no longer share a husband. But they stay close.

Kody knows what behavior he would like to see Janelle emulate.

“I have someone in my life who is fundamentally loyal to me,” he mocks her.

“I won’t become Robyn,” Janelle quickly told her. We all encourage Janelle to make a clean break. And if the reports are true, she’s already done it.