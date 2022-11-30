World Wrestling Entertainment, J&J Snack Foods and Ulta Beauty





Business growth Getty It would be hard to find these stocks on the recommended list of too many prestigious Wall Street investment firms. These are not as widely followed or supported as Apple

AAPL

Microsoft

MSFT

or Amazon

AMZN

, not by far. Nevertheless, despite the lack of interest from high-level analysts, they are still reaching new heights. World Wresting Entertainment, J&J Snack Foods and Ulta Beauty

ULTA

Inc. is having a great year if you go through the stock price increase. They don’t quite fit into the category of consumer staples, but they seem to trade like they do. These are more in the consumer discretionary sense, but the category designations don’t matter, even with inflation and recession on consumers’ minds. World wrestling entertainment



WWE

Inc. (NYSE: WWE) defines itself as an integrated media organization and a recognized leader in global entertainment. From its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, the company offers wrestling shows on a number of platforms. The stock trades with a price-earnings ratio of 32, higher than the Standard & Poors p/e of 20.53. Earnings per share this year are up 33.50% and the EPS growth rate over the last 5 years is 36.80%. Average daily volume is a relatively low 670,000 shares. The company pays a dividend of 0.59%. The market cap is $5.95 billion. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> World Wrestling Entertainment Inc Daily Prize Chart, 11 29 22. stockcharts.com It is always nice to trade above your upward 50-day moving average (the blue line) and upward 200-day moving average (the red line). a chart template that looks like this, but it doesn’t. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ

SO

: JJSF) is the national distributor of Super Pretzel and Icee as well as Luigis Real Italian Ice and The Funnel Cake Factory Funnel Cakes. Based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, the company serves supermarkets from its 4,200 locations. With a market capitalization of $3.1 billion, J&J Snack Foods trades with a very high price-to-earnings ratio: 66. This year, earnings per share have increased by 2025. Earnings growth over the past 5 years is -6.40%. Investors receive a dividend of 1.72%. J&J Snack Foods Corp daily price chart, 11 29 22. stockcharts.com The stock hit a high, was sold, and then the buyers returned. It is good to trade above these 2 significant moving averages. ULTA Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) sells beauty products, online and in stores across the country. The black-owned company, founded by sisters Rebecca Grammer-Ybarra and Christiana Grammer, is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Earnings per share this year are up 478%. The gain in EPS over the last 5 years is 22.50%. The stock trades with a price-earnings ratio of 21, in line with the broader stock market. The company has no long-term debt on its books. No dividend is paid. The average daily volume is 766,000 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc daily price chart, 11 29 22. stockcharts.com The stock hit a new high and then a few sellers came forward to take profits. It is bullish from a price chart analysis perspective that both the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average are trending higher. No investment advice. For educational purposes only.

