Why this iconic Bollywood actor went to court to ban anyone from impersonating him

Amitabh Bachchan approached the Indian court after his famous show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati? has been misused by fraudsters to scam people over the phone. Photo: Prodip Guha/Getty Images

Shashikant Pedwal said he fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan’s game when he was a child. The 50-year-old teacher from the Indian city of Pune says he “watched his movies obsessively”, before he started posing as the Bollywood icon 15 years ago as a job.

“For millions of fans, Amitabh Bachchan is completely unreachable,” Pedwal, who is often harassed on the streets as people mistake him for the 80-year-old, told VICE World News. “Through me, they feel close to him.”

But Pedwal’s long, successful and unusual career is now in jeopardy. Last week, Bachchan, the legendary Indian actor with an estimated net worth of $400 million, won Provisional legal protection of his name, image, voice and “unique style of dialogue” at the Delhi High Court. Even though celebrity rights are not codified under Indian law, the court also ordered the removal of any content showing imitations of him online.

Bachchan’s case was fueled by a recent scam in the country where fraudsters used his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati?— the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?– to deceive people.

“Someone is making T-shirts and started putting their face on it. Someone is selling their poster. Someone went to register a domain name, amitabhbachchan.com,” said Harish Salve, a lawyer for Bachchan. , in court. “That’s why we came.”

For Pedwal, who has done over 3,000 shows impersonating Bachchan, and even meet him this year, the news was heartbreaking, but not a shock. “For someone like me, Mr. Bachchan has been a godsend,” he said. “But yeah, there were people who misused his public name for bad things.”

But he’s not the only one feeling the effects of the ruling, with the court order impacting a thriving mini-industry of lookalikes who have risen to fame perfecting the art of impersonating Bachchan.

Shashikant Pedwal impersonating Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: Shashikant Pedwal

“Lookalike artists and impersonators are already worried about this news,” Arif Khan, the chairman of All India Look Alike Association, told VICE World News, adding that there are nearly 30 Bachchan lookalikes across the country. . “Embodying these famous actors was their only job. Now many of them will lose it.

In one of the largest film industries in the world, valued at $2.83 billion, by an estimate—Bachchan is the most recognizable face. He rose to fame in the 1970s with his anti-hero roles, as opposed to the romantic leads that dominate most Bollywood films. Despite his advanced age, the 80-year-old remains a fixture on Indian cinema screens today, portraying everyday heroes in films about social justice.

“He epitomizes the heroism of the Hindi film hero,” cultural critic Snigdha Poonam written once in the New York Times. “He handled his fame with grace.”

Bachchan is among the wealthiest in India, and in the city of Mumbai, where he lives and works, thousands of fans gather every week in front of his house to catch a glimpse of him. In a country where vast inequalities in wealth have created a deep divide between the ultra-rich and the average Indian, Bollywood impersonators and lookalikes have found their niche in bridging that chasm.

Khan, whose association has 500 lookalike members, said they played a big role as “patchworks” during filming, filling in scenes where the lead actor didn’t have a leading shot. “There’s always work for us, but it’s an unstable profession,” said Khan, who has done 3,000 shows impersonating Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. “It’s already an endangered art form, and news like this creates a sense of instability for these artists.”

Firoz Khan is another Bachchan impersonator, who has worked as a lookalike for almost 20 years. On his instagram, Khan can be seen picking out scenes from Bachchan’s famous films and performing them for his 54.4K fans. On YouTube, it has more than a million views. On Memmo.mean Indian website that allows fans to connect with little celebrities, Khan does personalized posts for his own group of fans.

But above all, he Told media The big Indian picture, he also played the role of Bachchan in 40 films. “These movies helped me take care of my family,” he said.

Firoz Khan (left) impersonating Bachchan from his early film years in a video on Memmo.me. (Right) Another copycat called Amit Big B is Delhi-based.

Khan’s career, his lifeline, is in danger of coming to an abrupt end now. On Monday, Bachchan’s lawyer, Ameet Naik, told Indian media that the order was “absolute” even for those who impersonate the actor professionally.

He said IndiaTV News this it’s entirely up to Bachchan to decide what works and what can be defined as a misuse of his personality and image. “The intention of this [order] is not to take anything away from anyone, it is to come and see Mr. Bachchan,” Naik said. “It should be with his consent and I think he owes it to every individual that what you do has to come with your consent.”

The order is only an ex parte interim injunction passed in favor of Bachchan by the Delhi High Court, meaning it has yet to be passed. But there’s also uncertainty about whether other stars will follow, and if they do, the careers of other avid impersonators, already hanging by a thread, could crumble.

Bollywood has a reputation for being ruthless towards outsiders, given its history of nepotism, sexual harassment and exploitation– and the power India’s ultra-rich stars wield over copycats who rely on their likeness for a living is pronounced. An artist whom VICE World News arranged to speak with later backed out of the interview, fearing his work would be impacted.

Despite this looming legal uncertainty, Pedwal, which has 586,000 followers on Instagramremains sure of the value of his work.

“I don’t tell people that I am Amitabh Bachchan. These are the people who perceive me as him,” he said. “If it brings them joy, then I’ve done my job.”

