News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood Human Rights Speaker Series, in conjunction with Roots/Shorashim/Judur, will host a free discussion with special guest speakers Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger and Noor Awad. The roots of peace The event will take place on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City of West Hollywood Council Chambers/Public Meeting Room, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, adjacent to the West Hollywood Library. The program will include a question-and-answer period with the participants. The event is free, but places are limited. RSVP is requested to bit.ly/HRSSDec2022. Validation of the adjacent five-story parking structure will be available at the event (parking is limited to availability). Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger is an Orthodox rabbi and teacher who was deeply transformed by his encounters with Palestinians and the Palestinian people beginning in late 2013. In early 2014, Rabbi Hanan helped found Roots/Judur/Shorashim with other Israelis and Palestinians. Noor Awad met Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger in 2016 and joined Roots/Shorashim/Judur. He currently organizes joint Palestinian-Israeli activities and speaks to visiting groups about his personal experiences through the conflict as a Palestinian who has seen a lot of tragedy and, in such conditions, is motivated to work towards a political solution. Roots/Shorashim/Judur is a Palestinian-Israeli initiative for understanding, non-violence and transformation. Roots/Shorashim/Judur created and operates the only joint Israeli-Palestinian community center in the entire West Bank/Judea and Samaria. This center hosts social, religious and educational activities allowing Palestinians and Israelis to come together to build trust and find mutual understanding. Based on mutual recognition of each people’s national identity and connection to the land, Roots/Shorashim/Judur challenges the assumptions their communities have about each other, building trust and creating a new narrative around conflict in their respective societies. The City of West Hollywood Human Rights Speaker Series brings together diverse communities to learn about and discuss global, national, and local human rights issues in a supportive environment. The series reflects the city’s commitment to human rights and the core value of respecting and supporting people.

For more information on the Human Rights Speaker Series, please visit www.weho.org/hrss. For more information, please contact Andi Lovano, Manager, Community and Legislative Affairs Division, City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6333 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

