Sadik Hadzovic is only 35 years old, but he has already participated in 18 IFBB Pro League competitions in the Mens Physique and Classic Physique categories. He has won the prestigious New York Pro bodybuilding competition twice (2013 and 2022), won gold at the 2015 Arnold Mens Physique Classic and has competed in five Mr. Olympia competitions.

How do you build that physique? The truth is, it’s not about dieting, and it’s not about training. Instead, you need the perfect combination of diet and training, an art form that Hadzovic and many other athletes have worked to master. Your training and diet complement each other, and understanding how the two disciplines interact is key to your ability to build core muscle and strength.

The art of strength training and abs shredding is always a mix of things. Hadzovic strives to maintain a perfectly calibrated approach to eating and coaching. This year, he must succeed in this mixture, because he has major objectives. My goal now, he says, is to win the Olympia.

You don’t know how he’s going to get out of this? Take a look at a day in the life of his pre-Olympic training and diets.

training

Sadik Hadzovic

There’s nothing frilly or special about Hadzovic’s bodybuilding routine. His regular sessions consist of walking on the treadmill for a few minutes, performing a short set of mobility moves, and hammering one or two body parts with a barrage of heavy weights for a large total volume (31 sets in the example below).

He trains five days a week: legs on Monday, chest and triceps on Tuesday, back on Thursday, chest and shoulders on Friday, and back and biceps on Saturday. Dr. Michael Camp, DPT, CSCS, CES create Hadzovics routines and update them frequently. And Hadzovic always trains hard. People don’t train hard enough, Hadzovic says. Either they take too long between sets, or when they do their set, they just count the reps. You want to do a weight just beyond your comfort level if you can comfortably lift a weight for 10 reps and you’re not out of breath, you’re not really training.

One of his favorite days is this back and biceps session.

WARM UP: Treadmill walk, 10 minutes.

Hadzovic starts out on the treadmill, just to get his blood pumping and start raising his heart rate slightly. It doesn’t go hard here, it just moves.

EXERCISE 1 : T-Spine Mobility Foam Roller

This warm-up allows Hadzovics to relax. This back mobility is key to setting him up for success. He does 1 set of 10 reps.

EXERCISE 2: Cat-Camel/YT-Ws

The bodybuilder continues to warm up his back with the cat-camel stretch, which alternately arches and rounds his back. After that, he starts building his mid-back stability with Y/T/Ws. He does 1 set of 10 repetitions of each movement.

EXERCISE 3: Straight Arm Lat Pulldown, Superset with Wide-Grip Lat Pulldown

Hadzovic does four sets of his main exercise pairing. He starts with the straight-armed lat pulldown, which wakes up his lats. He also pre-fatigues his lats for wide-grip pulldowns. He does 4 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions of each movement.

EXERCISE 4: Line loaded per plate

Hadzovic did vertical pulling; now the hell take a horizontal row that reinforces the thickness of the middle back. He also pushes hard, doing 12 reps the first set, then 10, then 8 and finally 6.

EXERCISE 5: Pulldown Lat behind the neck

Then he goes back to the vertical pull, so Hadzovic can burn detail into his lats and rack up more good contractions. He does 3-4 sets of 10-12 reps here. It’s not a lift for everyone, so don’t be afraid to do a different pulldown, like a one-arm pulldown, in this spot instead.

EXERCISE 6: Machine preacher loop

Now Hadzovic turns his attention to his arms. It begins with machine preacher loops, opening with an isolation exercise. He does 4 sets of 8-10.

EXERCISE 7: Standing EZ-Bar Pause Curl

His biceps are already pumped up, and now it’s off to some high-level work. Hadzovic does 3 sets of 10-12 here, holding for 3 seconds at the top of each rep. It’s a long series; it takes 40-50 seconds to pass.

EXERCISE 8: Inclined Dumbbell Curl

Its another 3 sets of 10-12 here, and again Hadzovic holds for 3 seconds at the top of each rep. He stretches his biceps deeper here, as his elbows are behind his torso at the start.

EXERCISE 9: hammer loop

This classic move hammers Hadzovics brachialis, a key muscle that helps your biceps really pop. He’s accumulated a lot of volume by the time he’s here: he’s already done more than 100 repetitions of exercises for the arms alone.

EXERCISE 10: Standing Lean Back Delt Cable Raise

Hadzovic finishes with a little more back work, this time incorporating his rear deltoids as well. He does 3 sets of 10-12 reps here. It’s a light move, the only light move Hadzovic will do all day.

The system of government

Sadik Hadzovic

Hadzovic follows a classic bodybuilding diet, relying on high amounts of protein (1.5 grams per pound of bodyweight, he says) and easily digestible carbs for energy. Aside from a single tablespoon of nut butter, all of the fat Hadzovic consumes comes from the other foods he eats.

The relationship between eating and training is super important, says Hadzovic. It’s the same difference as having a race car and putting out 83 octane versus 93 octane. I want to use racing fuel on my engine.

It’s just not as much fuel as one would expect. At eight weeks out of Mr. Olympia (when this interview was done), Hadzovic says he has 15 pounds of water and fat to lose from his body. He needs to eat enough to hit the gym while losing up to half a pound a day for the last four weeks of his prep. That day is less than 2,500 calories.

It may vary. Hadzovic has daily check-ups with his nutritionist, Kash Guidry. If Hadzovic looks flat, which means the muscles aren’t jumping, he explains that the hell is replacing a chicken breast at one meal with a fattier tenderloin steak. Or heck add 50 grams of white rice to his meal before or after training. I eat the same 15 foods all year round, Hadzovic jokes. I am constantly in this meditative state where it is normal to eat a high protein meal every two hours; it is normal to drink two gallons of water a day; it’s okay to do 45 minutes of intense cardio.

Sadik Diet

Meal 1:

8 egg whites, 1 yolk

2/3 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup blueberries

It’s all about eggs for Hadzovic to start the day. Eggs are a complete protein, providing all the amino acids your body needs.

Meal 2:

7 ounces of chicken breast

7 ounces of red potatoes

Chicken breast is one of the most revered protein sources around. Hadzovic adds red potatoes to the mix to insert complex carbs into his diet as well.

Meal 3:

7 ounces of chicken breast

6 oz cooked jasmine rice

Yes, it’s more chicken breast and carbs. Jasmine rice mixes things up for the Hadzovics palette. Also note that Hadzovic is not afraid of white rice.

Meal 4:

Protein drink

Hadzovic has just finished training as he downs his fourth meal, a classic protein shake. He replenishes the protein in his body after training and pretty soon hell has his biggest meal.

Meal 5:

8 ounces 96/4 beef

5 oz cooked jasmine rice

Hadzovic is now downing six ounces of beef. It’s also her third different protein source of the day (after eggs and chicken), a diverse approach that helps keep her nutritional profile balanced.

Meal 6:

8 egg whites, 1 yolk

1 tablespoon almond butter

And here is the last meal. Hadzovic started the day with eggs, and he ends the same way. But now, as he finishes his day eating, he skips the carbs and instead swallows almond butter, his only dose of fat. (The rest of his fat intake came mostly from his protein sources).

calories: 2,111

Protein: 251 grams

Crabs: 154 grams

Big: 47 grams

The conclusion

You don’t have to be a professional bodybuilder to pull off some solid takeaways from Hadzovic. When it comes to building muscle, what you do doesn’t matter as much as the intention behind what you do. Train hard and strive to do a little more each time.

Getting in shape doesn’t require the level of dietary discipline that Hadzovic adheres to all year round. If you want to lose some body fat, you need to create a calorie deficit and stick to it for a few months. When you want to build muscle, add a few hundred clean calories and stick with them for a few months to bulk up.

Consistency is the key. After all, Hadzovic may be approaching the peak of his aesthetic potential, but it took him more than a decade to get there.

Sadik Hadzovic