‘Freaks And Geeks’ actor sold Judd Apatow’s laptop for drugs





freaks and geeks Star Shaun Weiss has revealed he pawned Judd Apatow’s computer to score drugs. The actor, who played Sean on the NBC series, was mentored by Apatow after leaving rehab and was battling addiction. Discuss the incident on theDope podcast, Weiss said he sold the laptop Apatow wroteThe 40 year old virgin on. Judd Apatow put me in a rehab facility. He was giving me a chance. That was also the other thing that was really heartbreaking, Weiss said. He was really my mentor and taught me how to write and gave me different jobs and assignments which really cultivated me as a writer. He got me a job writing jokes for the Oscars; he just gave me all these gigs, setting me up for better things. About the laptop, Weiss added: It was a PowerBook, but like, fuck off. It was probably like a $5,000 laptop back then. One that you can’t even really buy. The actor said Apatow was “incredibly kind” about the incident, but felt he was “crossing the line” with the theft. It was tough, that loss,” he added. “Now I was crossing the line, when you pick up your fucking laptop and pawn that shit, you’re not a writer anymore. Weiss concluded: I have never tried to contact him since that time. Do you think he knows I’m sorry for what I did? I feel like he knows I’m sorry and I feel like he makes me feel good. I feel like it’s a mess I made. freaks and geeks Creator Paul Feig recently said he thought the series was too awkward for audiences when it was released. Feig said he originally created the show because he was frustrated that no one like him during his high school days had been shown on television before. What I didn’t realize was that people didn’t want that, especially in 1999, he said. This made them very uncomfortable. And so that was the rude awakening for me to hear people say, Oh, I couldn’t watch that because it was so gritty. I’m like, didn’t you find that hilarious? So it was kind of a disappointment. freaks and geeksis now available for purchase on digital platforms for the very first time.

