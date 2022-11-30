Already a star of the Keys, Fred l’Arbre is now going to Hollywood

Fred the Tree is a Keys classic: a tree that grows from another Keys classic, the old Seven Mile Bridge, which is mysteriously decorated for Christmas every year.

The Australian pine commands a remote part of the bridge, which was closed to traffic in 1982 but still stands in sections parallel to the current Seven Mile Bridge which connects the Lower Keys to the Middle Keys.

A burst of green life visible from the busy section of the Overseas Motorways, Fred is a drivers’ delight and something of a local celebrity, with 24,000 followers on his Facebook page.

So when it emerged that Oscar-nominated heartthrob Jake Gyllenhaal was coming to town to make a movie, the buzz in the Keys was actually about his surprise co-star: yes, Fred is going to Hollywood.

The news that the beloved tree would be in the favorite cult remake Relay were broken by Fred himself, on his Facebook page.

And, in classic Keys style, the fuss was about the timing of Fred’s Christmas outfit, rather than the arrival of one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities.

Apparently Gyllenhaal wants Fred to be “naked” for the upcoming shoot, so there will be a delay in the annual tradition that sees locals shower Fred in lights for December.

While the remake of Patrick Swayze’s 1989 film about a talented bouncer who saves a troubled small town in Missouri will be set in the Keys this time, it won’t take place over Christmas.

“Jake needs to reschedule,” replied a festive-looking Facebook fan of Fred. Another joked that Fred would be a “celebrity tree” from now on.

Keys film commissioner Chad Newman arranged for the film crew to capture him in his natural glory and the locals not to see their hard work disturbed. The team shoots Fred the first week of December, so the tree will be dressed a few days later than in a typical year.

The group of festive decorators notify the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and other officials before heading out to dress Fred for the season. But they don’t disclose their schedule or how they access a piece of the bridge that isn’t grounded to cover the tree of lights.

Kristen Livengood / for WLRN Each year, a team of anonymous “elves” decorate the Australian pine tree known as Fred the Tree on a section of the old Seven Mile Bridge.

More than a decor, a metaphor

It looks like the delay will be worth it. Newman says Fred will be in an opening scene of the film and play a pivotal role in the main character’s journey.

“The main character [played by] Jake Gyllenhaal is coming on a Greyhound bus,” Newman said. “They’re going to cross the Seven Mile Bridge and they’re going to see Fred the Tree.”

But Fred is more than just a setting in Relay. He’s even listed by name in the script.

“A lonely tree sitting in the middle of a bridge, lonely, is a metaphor for the main character,” said Newman, who read the script.

Will Fred the Tree appear in the end credits of Relay? “I don’t know if he’ll be credited, but I think we can all argue he should be,” Newman said.

Relay is set to premiere on Amazon Prime in 2023.

The Old Seven Mile Bridge, where Fred holds court, was originally part of Flagler Railroad. Today, it remains an indelible part of the Keys’ breathtaking scenery.

Part of the bridge is open as a recreation area where people cross by bike or on foot with blue seas on both sides of their path. But the piece on which Fred stands out is not earthbound.