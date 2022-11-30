Will Smith apologizes for slapping The Daily Show with Trevor Noah





Will Smith could well win an Oscar (again!) for his next film, Emancipation, judging by early reviews of the film. There’s just one small problem: he’s banned from attending this year’s awards show because he took the stage last year and slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. While the actor’s new film is set to hit theaters on December 2, it’s time for the official apology tour to begin. (Again.) After all, Will Smith can still be nominated and even winif the Academy audience is ready to forgive and move on. Appearing on The daily show For his first late-night TV interview since the incident, Will Smith explained the “many nuances and complexities” that went into his decision that night. “At the end of the day, I just, I lost it, you know,” Smith said. The daily show host Trevor Noah. “I guess what I would say, you never know what someone is going through.” “You ask, what did I learn? And it’s that we just have to be nice to each other man, the Emancipation star said crying. You know, it’s like, it’s hard. And I guess the thing that hurt the most for me was that I took my pain and made it difficult for other people. You know, it’s like I get the idea when they say hurting people hurts people.” The daily show the host remarked that he thought the person who punched Chris Rock on the Dolby Theater stage that night was not emblematic of the actor that many fans have come to respect over the years, which drew cheers and applause from the studio audience. “I had to forgive myself for being human,” Smith revealed. “Believe me, there’s no one who hates the fact that I’m human more than me. And just finding that space for me inside me to be human. It’s like, I want, I always wanted to be Superman. I always wanted to dive in and save the damsel in distress, you know. And I had to humble myself, you know, and realize that I’m an imperfect human, and I still have the ability to get out in the world and contribute in a way that fills my heart, and I hope to help other people.” In an interview with Fox 5“Good Day DC” last week, Smith acknowledged that not everyone might be ready to see it back on screen so soon, but he hoped the people who helped make Emancipation would not be penalized during the nomination process simply because of their actions. “I fully understand that if someone is not ready. I would absolutely respect that and give them their space,” he said, adding, “The members of this team have done some of the best work of their entire careers, and my deepest hope is that my actions will not not penalize my team.” This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Will Smith – Emancipation | The daily show To watch Josh Rosenberg is an entertainment writer living in Brooklyn, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day; his work can be found on Spin, Insider, Vibe and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com. This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

