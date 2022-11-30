Bollywood starlet Nora Fatehi to perform at FIFA FANFEST tonight, watch Nora Fatehi’s performance at FIFA WORLD CUP





FIFA WC Nora Fatehi: Nora Fatehi in FIFA Canadian actress Nora Fatehi is set to perform at FIFA Fanfest in Qatar as Bollywood fever is set to grip football fanatics. Fatehi arrived in Qatar on Tuesday November 29 and was warmly welcomed by the Qatari public. Bollywood Starlet is expected to light up the football stadium with her groovy dance numbers. Fatehi’s arrival caught the attention of football fans. Follow FIFA WC live updates with InsideSport.IN. Before a great performance at #FIFA fanfest, #NoraFatehi arrives in Qatar! pic.twitter.com/ngD0oc3nKP Amit Karn (@amitkarn99) November 28, 2022 FIFA World Cup TODAY: Netherlands and England set to qualify for KNOCKOUTS as FIFA WC finals begin: Follow FIFA WC LIVE updates FIFA WC Nora Fatehi: Bollywood starlet Nora Fatehi will perform at FIFA FANFEST tonight, watch Nora Fatehi’s performance in FIFA World CUP LIVE FIFA WC Nora Fatehi: Football audiences are ready to feast as Fatehi to entertain with her smoky dance moves Known for her catchy dance numbers, Fatehi is the numero uno dance queen of Bollywood. She also kicked off the FIFA Opening Ceremony with a stunning dance performance. Often the actress is called upon to give special performances on the grandest of stages. With Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time, management thought they had Fatehi’s performance in the showpiece event again.

FIFA WC Nora Fatehi: Football audiences are ready to feast as Fatehi to entertain with her smoky dance moves Known for her catchy dance numbers, Fatehi is the numero uno dance queen of Bollywood. She also kicked off the FIFA Opening Ceremony with a stunning dance performance. Often the actress is called upon to give special performances on the grandest of stages. With Qatar hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time, management thought they had Fatehi's performance in the showpiece event again.

