‘Die Hard’ and ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ star Clarence Gilyard dies at 66









CNN

—

Clarence Gilyard, the actor best known for playing hacker Theo in die hard and Naval Flight Officer Marcus Sundown Williams in Superior gundied at the age of 66. His death was announced Monday in a statement from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where he worked as an associate professor at the College of Fine Arts. It is with deep sadness that I share this news, Dean Nancy Uscher said in the statement shared on Instagram. His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He possessed many extraordinary talents and was extremely well known in the university due to his dedication to teaching and professional accomplishments. UNLV Film President Heather Addison remembered Gilyard as a beacon of light and strength to all around her at UNLV. She added: Whenever we asked him how he was, he happily declared that he was blessed! But we are truly the ones who have had the good fortune to be his colleagues and his students for so many years. We love you and will miss you very much, Professor G! No other details surrounding his death have been made public. According to UNLV, Gilyard ventured into acting after studying theater arts at California State University. He landed his first role in the television series Diffrent Strokes in 1981. In 1986, Gilyard made his film debut in Top Gun, in which he played Sundown, one of the elite fighter pilots. Two years later, he was cast as Theo, the computer expert who helps the terrorist group Hans Grubers, in the thriller Die Hard. He got his big prime-time TV break in 1989, when he landed the role of Conrad McMasters in the NBC legal drama Matlock, starring Andy Griffith. He then portrayed Chuck Norris’ crime-fighting partner, Jimmy Trivette, in Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyards acting credits also include The Karate Kid Part II, CHiPS and the films Left Behind. Despite his accomplished acting career, Gilyard stepped away from acting in 2006 to begin teaching at UNLV and directing productions at the university’s Nevada Conservatory Theater. I am wired to teach. And I’m a professional, but the profession should feed the classroom. That’s what drives my characters because I’m in touch with people who live in the 21st century, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2017. I work best as an artist when I’m in a fertile arena. It means creative and imaginative. Being with all these millennials, I don’t understand what they’re saying, but I’m siphoning off their energy. He did, however, make a brief return to the screen in 2021, when he reunited with Bruce Willis and Devoreaux White for a Die Hard drum commercial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/29/entertainment/clarence-gilyard-jr-die-hard-dead-intl-scli The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos