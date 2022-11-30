Cocaine Bear on the screens





LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) The dead teddy bear inside the KY for KY store on Bryan Avenue continues to be a big draw, seven years after it arrived. We actually have a map on the other side of the store that shows you where people come from to see Cocaine Bear, said Toni Cannon, the operations manager here. It’s true. Next to all the Cocaine Bear merchandise, which has become a cottage industry in its own right for this company, you’ll see this map with all the pins people have placed to show where they visited this Kentucky relic from. LEX 18 If someone in Hollywood wrote a script about the legend behind Cocaine Bear, you wouldn’t believe it. So it’s probably a good thing the script was written after these events happened. Cocaine Bear, aka Pablo Escobear, died in the mid-1980s in the Chattahoochee Forest after accidentally ingesting approximately 80 pounds of cocaine. The powdery substance was left on the forest floor after notorious drug dealer Andrew Thornton dived to his death when his parachute failed to open. Apparently he released the cocaine packets in an unsuccessful attempt to open that chute. After being stuffed, the bear made its way around, being cared for by different people including singer-songwriter Waylon Jennings, before finding its new home here. All we had to do was pay for shipping, Cannon said. Just pay the shipping costs and watch the cash register continue to light up as people come to get their hands on a piece of something truly unique to the Commonwealth. Now, additional notoriety should come in the form of a movie. Cocaine Bear will be released in February 2023. We’ve known this for a while, but when the promotional poster started making the rounds on Twitter, it caught the attention of many. The film enlisted an all-star cast led by Elizabeth Banks and the late Ray Liotta, who died earlier this year. I’m really excited for the movie, said Melinda Spaulding. She is a KY employee for KY who read the book Bluegrass Conspiracy, which details much of what happened with regards to Cocaine Bear. LEX 18 Spaulding, although he has read the book, plans to go into it with an open mind and not separate out certain elements that might not match perfectly. Elizabeth Banks! I know who she is, and she’s silly and fun and you have to go into it knowing it’s probably going to be a horror movie and a funny movie, she said. However, it turns out that it will be a film that will draw a lot of attention to this Lexington shop, which since 2016 has been home to the film’s main character. We like to say he’s the ultimate party animal, Cannon joked.

