Top 5 Bollywood Movies About Kashmir





Shraddha Kapoor’s next film will be based on Rukhsana Kausar, a young Kashmiri girl. Many other popular films have covered issues related to Kashmir and gained huge fame. Indian filmmakers have always been motivated by the Kashmir Valley to focus on the subject or use it as a backdrop in their works. Here is a list of 5 amazing movies you must watch if the valley and its stakes interest you. Bollywood movies about Kashmir Shraddha Kapoor’s next film about Rukhsana Kausar (The film has no title yet) Shraddha Kapoor will play Rukhsana, a Kashmiri girl who killed a Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) militant. Kashmiri young woman Rukhsana Kausar KC shot and injured a LeT terrorist in her house in Rajouri region of Jammu and Kashmir, and she instantly became a celebrity. On the evening of September 27, 2009, a group of terrorists stormed Rukhsana’s house. She and her brother defeated LeT’s Abu Osama, took his AK-47 and shot him, killing him instantly. The Kashmir Files A film by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files dates back to the story of Kashmiri pandits being tortured and killed in the valley of Kashmir. The pundit exodus that happened is shown from the perspective of a man who tries to find out the reason behind his parents’ death and discovers the harsh truth of the past. The film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar. shikara In the film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra shikara, the love story of a Kashmiri Pandit couple takes place during the migration of the Kashmiri Pandits. Aadil Khan and Sadia Khateeb acted as the lead actors in the film. Rahul Pandita’s book Our Moon Has Blood Clots served as inspiration for the film. Kashmir Mission Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta were among the cast of Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s action drama. The story centers on Altaaf, who loses his entire family as a child to a police shootout, but is adopted by the police chief who ordered the murder, against the backdrop of the Kashmir uprising. Unresolved childhood difficulties eventually resurface as he ages, and when he learns the specifics of the massacre, the results are confusing and serious. Roja This film directed by Mani Ratnam depicts the journey of a Tamil Nadu woman in search of her husband after he is kidnapped by Kashmir militants during an undercover mission. The love between Savitri and Satyavan from the Hindu epic Mahabharata serves as the film’s central theme. The film, which also starred Arvind Swami and Madhoo, was the cinematic debut of music legend AR Rahman. It received favorable reviews from critics and won a number of accolades, including three National Awards and the Nargis Dutt Award for Best National Integration Feature. Jab Tak Hai Jaan A demining officer stationed in Kashmir who is looking for his first love is at the center of the film. Part of the film was shot in Srinagar, as well as other locations like Ladakh, Pahalgam and Gulmarg. Anushka and Shah Rukh’s song in song Yesterday Reperfectly captures the calming beauty of the valley. Suggested reading: 5 Powerful Characters From Sanjay Leela Bhansalis’ Movies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shethepeople.tv/shestars/bollywood-films-on-kashmir/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos