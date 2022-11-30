



The industry has come a long way in terms of representation, but still lags behind when it comes to people with disabilities.

Shayla Brown had less than a week to preparing for the biggest audition of his life. Last year, the 19-year-old from Midland, Ont., found herself in contention for the role of Autje in Sarah Polley's big-screen adaptation of Miriam Toews' scorching 2018 novel, women who talk. (Brown went through the book in two flat days.) Months passed without even a post-trial thank you, but no thank you. And then came a call that changed her life. Polley was so impressed with Brown's performance that she wrote an entirely new character into the film's script, just for her: Helena, Frances McDormands Scarface Janz's granddaughter. I was thrilled to play a completely original character, says Brown. When women who talk premiering this month, moviegoers are sure to notice Brown's unique talent: his deep harmony with his fellow actors and, like Polley, a depth beyond his years. Brown's road to stardom began as he does for many future actors with solo songs in the bedroom Anne soundtrack. I didn't have many friends when I was a kid, Brown says. So I sang to keep me company. In her early teens, Brown honed her skills on the local theater circuit; her professional stage debut came in April 2022, when she received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Rayisha in George F. Walkers' Toronto production. Orphans for the Tsar. Brown, who was born blind, is very grateful for her first screen role as a warrior in See, an Apple TV+ series about a society that has lost its sight. Visually impaired workers have been involved on all sides of Seethe production. There were even grooves carved into the prop tables so the actors knew where to place their sticks. The industry has come so far when it comes to representation, but it was still behind when it comes to people with disabilities, Brown says. We have to defend ourselves. One of Brown's most enthusiastic mentors is Polley, whom Brown regularly turns to. telephone advice. (I can just text her and tell her, so what do I do? How to do you do that?) Polley also encouraged Brown to direct and write characters like herself by putting their human failings, not their blindness, at the center of the story. Characters written for blind actors often emphasize their vulnerability, Brown says. But they have a great strength that deserves recognition.



