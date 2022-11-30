Great Lakes Wellness Launches Daily Matcha Latte Collagen Peptides for a Vibrant and Delicious Pick-up Anytime of the Day | New





GRAYSLAKE, Illinois–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov 29, 2022– Great Lakes Wellness, a leading manufacturer of nutrition-based collagen products, today announced the launch of new Daily Collagen Matcha Latte peptides. Infusing high-quality, grass-fed collagen peptides with farm-direct Japanese Matcha, Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides deliver the functional benefits of both popular wellness ingredients in a convenient and delicious powder that makes preparation easy. hot matcha lattes at home in minutes. easy steps. Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides is now available on GreatLakesWellness.com and Amazon. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005096/en/ Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides contains Great Lakes Wellness high-quality grass-fed collagen infused with authentic matcha green tea grown in Japan. (Photo: BusinessWire) A match(a) made in wellness heaven, Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides feature the Great Lakes Wellness crowd-favorite grass-fed collagen infused with a hint of umami and the earthy herbal notes of authentic matcha green tea grown in Japan. The fast-dissolving powder provides a natural dose of caffeine, is lightly sweetened with monk fruit, and packed with the well-known benefits of collagen to support hair, skin, nails, and joints. *Simply stir two scoops into a cup of warm water and add to your favorite hot or cold plant or dairy milk for a deliciously invigorating and perfectly balanced drink anytime. Each serving offers a combination of 18 amino acids and 12g of type I and III collagen, only 30-40mg of caffeine per serving and is sugar free. Identified by its beautiful bright green hue, matcha powder has been part of traditional Japanese tea ceremonies for centuries and has since become hugely popular in the wellness space. Our new Daily Collagen Matcha Latte peptides combine matcha with the well-researched benefits of grass-fed collagen to bring a dynamic wellness duo that’s simple and easy to incorporate into a daily routine, said Angela Carbol, Chief Marketing Officer at Great Lakes Wellness. Use it on the go, at home in a functional morning latte, at the office, or if you’re looking to make New Year’s resolutions. Over the past century, we’ve made it our mission to provide high-quality collagen options to help everyone embrace their individual wellness journey, and we’re thrilled to add the power of matcha to our growing portfolio. of products. Tracing back to 1922, Great Lakes Wellness has a rich century-old heritage, providing high-quality collagen powders and specially designed nutritional products. Made with clean, functional ingredients, all Great Lakes Wellness products are expertly formulated to meet the unique needs of your personal aging journey from joint health, skin, strong hair and nails and more. Matcha Latte is hot on the heels of brands #GiveAgingTheBird initiative, launched to spark a positive and healthy conversation about aging and embrace the privilege of aging your own way. Daily Collagen Matcha Latte Peptides are Gluten Free, Paleo Friendly, KETO Certified, iGen Tested Non-GMO, Halal, and Preservative Free. Great Lakes Wellness products are available at grocery stores and natural retailers nationwide, including Publix, Fresh Thyme, Natural Grocers and online at GreatLakesWellness.com and Amazon. To learn more about Great Lakes Wellness, visit GreatLakesWellness.comor follow the brand on Instagram ( @GreatLakesWellness ) and Facebook ( @GreatLakesWell ). About Great Lakes Wellness Great Lakes Wellness is an industry-leading manufacturer of expertly designed, nutrition-based wellness products with a mission to lead a new and positive conversation about healthy aging. Dating back to 1922, Great Lakes was one of the first companies to introduce cold water soluble collagen hydrolyzate (collagen peptides) to the US market, launching an entirely new category of wellness products such as we know them today. Made with clean, functional ingredients, all Great Lakes Wellness products are expertly formulated to meet the unique needs of your personal aging journey from joint health, skin, strong hair and nails and more. * Whether you’re 35 or 65, each product, including Collagen Peptides and Quick Dissolve Gelatin, delivers powerful nutrition that’s easily incorporated into your daily diet. Simply add to your favorite beverages and recipes to support healthy aging every day. All Great Lakes Wellness products are Gluten-Free, Non-GMO iGen Tested, and Keto Certified, with multiple Paleo-Friendly and Kosher options. To learn more about Great Lakes Wellness, visit GreatLakesWellness.com. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005096/en/ CONTACT: Rachel Kay Public Relations Jasmine Curtiss 212-529-2535 [email protected] KEYWORD: ILLINOIS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION SUPERMARKET VITAMINS/SUPPLEMENTS FOOD/DRINKS SOURCE: Great Lakes Wellness Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 11/29/2022 09:06 / DISK: 11/29/2022 09:06 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005096/en

