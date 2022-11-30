Review: Forget Bollywood, Tich Button’s Noor Haveli has all the drama and masala you need





The romantic comedy follows a typical Punjabi family on a journey to strengthen their intertwined relationships.

Tich Button, as its name suggests, is a story of intertwined relationships. As imperfect and demanding as they are, they are no less fulfilling. Written by Faiza Iftikhar, the film is a classic romantic comedy that teaches the lesson of how, with love, compassion, trust and generosity, we can tie a quiet button and strengthen our own relationships. The film revolves around a typical Punjabi family home in a red brick walled mansion in Lahore called Noor Haveli. It’s a family of seven overthrow, overthrow [grandfather and grandmother], uncle [aunt and uncle], bewa maa [widowed mother] and do slave jawan monday [two youthful lads]. One is too sweet (Kaka sahab, played by Farhan Saeed) and the other slightly manipulative and selfish with a subtle hint of empathy (Saqib, played by Feroze Khan). Butts are nosy in this testosterone-packed family Phuppo [paternal aunt], who often comes to her parents’ house with her daughter Shakeela (played by Sonya Hussyn) and creates a ruckus. With her demands bordering on insane but presented innocently, she asks things like why can’t there be air conditioning in a backyard? And our thoughts are the same as Kakas: Faslon mein sundi or ghar mein phuppi ek baar control kar leni chahye warna kuch nahi buchta [Pests in crop fields and aunts at home should be controlled at once or else nothing remains]. Shakeela is engaged to her Turkish cousin Saqib but the latter is not interested in her buchpun ki only [childhood sweetheart, for the lack of a better word], so he asks for Kakas’ help in shaking her. But what follows is a drama filled with Chappairs [slaps]moans to the chest for the honor of the house [honour] and deep haww-haye moments. And to add a touch of spice to this simmering pot of family drama between Leena (played by Iman Ali), Saqibs friend from Turkey. With Ali, Saeed, Hussyn and Khan in leading roles, Tich button is a heartfelt production and a kaleidoscope of vibrant color, with brilliant actors and excellent cinematography. It also marks the feature film directorial debut of Qasim Ali Mureed, known for a hit drama series Simple Humsafar. The film has all the condiments you would typically expect in a moving love story, a studious Pakistani son aggressively judged next to his overseas-based cousin, a nosy aunt, the desire for a gori bahu [white daughter-in-law]rain streaks, lush Punjabi fairways and, of course, mela [fair] scenes featuring a ferris wheel and local retail bands with Bollywood sassiness dripping down the side of the hotpot. Tich button also attempted to discuss the brouhaha surrounding the divorce, which I found extremely welcoming, given the stature of the film. Likewise, he addressed the toxicity of corporate culture, which again is a hugely important debate, especially in these unprecedented times. Ali echoes our emotions when she says, Jis admi ko nauker or worker ka farq nahi pata, hand vahan kaam nahi karti [I dont want to work somewhere where they dont know the difference between a servant and a worker]. But all beauty aside, the film is too long, its second half seeming to have been lost to oblivion, drifting away from its main narrative. There is also an article song with hidden sexual connotations, jumping on the bandwagon of similar songs in Pakistani cinema. Another thing that I found concerning was the choice of singers for songs such as Jutt and Ehsaan Hai Tumhara. Starring Saeed and Bilal Wajid, the film features singers Jonita Gandhi and Mika Singh. I believe mainstream movies like Tich button should make more effort and focus on showcasing local talent. In all, Tich button is a welcome reprieve.

