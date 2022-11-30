Kriti Sanon Addresses Prabhas Dating Rumors, Talks ‘Wedding Date’ | Bollywood





Amid rumors that Kriti Sanon was planning to marry Prabhas, the actor has now released a statement via a social media post. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Kriti wrote: This is neither pyaar (love) nor PR.. our Bhediya just got a little too wild on a reality show. And his amusing banter has led to screaming rumors (woman facepalming emoji). (Also read | Kriti Sanon is dating Prabhas? Varun Dhawan spills the beans in hilarious conversation) Kriti also added, Before a portal announces my wedding date, let me burst your bubble. The rumors are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (clasped hands and shrug emoji).” She also added a “fake news” sticker. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Kriti wrote: This is neither pyaar (love) nor PR…” It comes after actor Varun Dhawan hinted at Kriti’s relationship recently, while promoting their movie Bhediya on reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, Varun did not name Prabhas. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a judge on the show, had asked Varun to name some eligible single women from the Hindi film industry. However, Kriti’s name was not there in the list he gave. Karan then asked Varun why Kriti’s name was not on the list. Varun replied: Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt tir kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti’s name is not here because his name is in someone’s heart. This man is not in Mumbai because he is currently touring with Deepika). Kriti threw up her hands in exasperation at Varun’s response. Prabhas is working with Deepika on Project K, a bilingual film which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Project K is touted as one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. Speculation about Kriti and Prabhas dating surfaced online a few months ago. Kriti and Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush, produced by T Series and Retrophiles and directed by Om Raut. It will be released in theaters on June 16, 2023. The film is based on the epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan plays the role of antagonist Lankesh in the film. Kriti will be seen as Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. Kriti was recently seen at Bhediya, helmed by Amar Kaushik. The film was released on November 25. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak.

