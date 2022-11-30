Clarence Gilyard Jr dead at 66 – Die Hard and Top Gun actor dies after 30 years on the big screen





TOP Gun and Die Hard star Clarence Gilyard Jr has died aged 66. The actor suffered from a long illness, according to reports. 3 Die Hard star Clarence Gilyard has died Credit: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo 3 Gilyard starred in the film Top Gun and the detective series Matlock Credit: https://www.alamy.com. His cause of death is currently unknown. Gilyard, whose career spanned 30 years, was best known for playing hacker Theo in the hit movie Die Hard. And, he played Naval Flight Officer Marcus Sundown Williams in the 1986 movie Top Gun. He played Conrad McMasters – lawyer Ben Matlock’s right-hand man – in the hit drama Matlock between 1989 and 1993. Gilyard also appeared in the 1990s detective series Walker Texas Ranger. He had worked as a theater teacher at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas before his death. Dozens of fans paid tribute to Gilyard upon news of his death. Sons of Anarchy star Chris Reed called Gilyard “a legendary screen presence”. The dean of the UNLV College of Fine Arts, Nancy Uscher, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: His generosity of spirit was limitless, he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances as possible as possible. And the film’s president Heather Addison said: “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength to all around him.” Whenever we asked him how he was doing, he happily declared that he was blessed! “But we are truly the ones who have been blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G! Gilyard was born in Washington in 1955 and enrolled at the US Air Force Academy before leaving after a year. He also played football in Kansas before attending California State University at Long Beach where he enrolled in an acting class. 3 Gilyard played Lt. Marcus ‘Sundown’ Williams in the hit 1986 film Credit: Getty

