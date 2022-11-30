NEW YORK Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the hit movies Die Hard and Top Gun and the hit TV series Matlock and Walker, Texas Ranger, has died at 66.

His death was announced this week by the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, where he taught theater and film. Additional details were not immediately available on Tuesday.

Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength to all around her at UNLV, the school’s film president, Heather Addison, said in a statement. Whenever we asked him how he was doing, he happily declared that he was blessed! But we are truly the ones who have had the good fortune to be his colleagues and his students for so many years.

Gilyard was from Moses Lake, Washington. He had a prolific career as an actor, starting in the 1980s with appearances on Diffrent Strokes, The Facts of Life and other shows. He then appeared in two of the biggest films of the decade: Top Gun, in which he played Sundown, a radar intercept officer, and Die Hard, when he was introduced as the villainous computer maven Theo, whose l ‘one of the stunt doubles included You didn’t bring me along with my charming personality.

In the 1990s, he was on the law enforcement side of Matlock, playing alongside Andy Griffith and Walker, Texas Ranger, which starred Chuck Norris. His other credits include The Karate Kid: Part II, a direction in Driving Miss Daisy, and an appearance alongside Die Hard star Bruce Willis in a commercial for DieHard Drums.