Clarence Gilyard Jr. death: ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ actor dies aged 66

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., who played James Trivette on CBS Walker, Texas Rangerdied at the age of 66. The University of Nevada at Las Vegas, where Gilyard had been a film professor since 2006, announced the actor’s death in a press release on Monday. No cause of death was given, but Gilyard reportedly battled a long illness. “His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him,” said Nancy J. Uscher, dean of the UNLV College of Fine Arts. “He possessed many extraordinary talents and was extremely well known in the university due to his dedication to teaching and professional accomplishments. His generosity of spirit knew no bounds – he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances as much as possible. We remember Clarence with joy and gratitude for all he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, to the UNLV community and, through his impressive personal accomplishments, to the world. Gilyard was best known to television fans as Walker, Texas Rangeris Jimmy, the partner and best friend of Chuck Norris’ Cordell Walker. He debuted in the series premiere and went on to appear in nearly every Walker, Texas Rangerover 200 episodes, plus two Walker TV and Movies. Other notable TV credits included Matlock (which he joined in season 4 as private investigator Conrad McMasters), Fries and the short-lived NBC sitcom The duck factory. On the film side, Gilyard held roles in two pop culture staples of the 1980s, appearing as Hans Gruber’s technician Theo in die hard and Naval Flight Officer Marcus “Sundown” Williams in Superior gun. “It is with great sadness that I learn of the passing of a dear friend and co-star, Clarence Gilyard,” Norris wrote in an instagram tribute tuesday. “For nearly a decade, we had a great time working together and we both loved bringing the bad guys to justice. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and children. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you. May you rest in peace, my friend. Till we Meet Again.

