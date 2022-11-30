3 Must-Do Things While on Vacation at Universal Studios Hollywood

Vacations at Universal Studios Hollywood are memorable and delightful. From November 25, 2022 to January 1, 2023, Universal Studios Hollywood transforms into a winter wonderland. The park is filled with Christmas shows, get-togethers, decorations and my favorite treats. But can you really do it all in one day? Let’s discuss the three must-do experiences at the park and how to maximize your day.

Arrive early

Arrive at the park as early as possible. Leaving early will give you plenty of time to enjoy not only the must-see Universals (think of you, WaterWorld show), but also all the limited-time festivities.

When we went to Universal it opened at 9:00 and we got into the park around 9:30. We did all the Lower Lot rides and the Studio Tour at 12:40. This is the best route if rides are a priority. for you because the queues for Lower Lot rides can get long. If you arrive early, socialize, food, and shows later. If meeting the Grinch is important to you, jump into his line as soon as possible because that line gets longer as the day progresses. If you’re okay with not meeting the Grinch, you can always watch the fun interactions he has with others.

Relax with a hot butterbeer

100 House Points go to Universal for creating hot Butterbeer! Sitting with a hot butterbeer while people watching or chilling out in a quiet place gives you a higher level Potter vibes.

Holiday dining options sound great, but try to take a look at people’s plates before you buy, because food at Universal can be hit or miss. For lunch, at Mel’s Diner, we ended up getting three limited time menu items. The first was the Holiday Popcorn Chicken & Waffle, and unfortunately it was a bad choice. It’s supposed to be served with popcorn chicken, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and pork rinds on a waffle. The cranberry sauce was missing, the waffle was soggy with the sauce and the side of the fries was cold. The chicken was well flavored but was at room temperature.

Our second limited-time item was the Shake, Rattle & Roll Orange Cream Float, from Universal secret menu. It is an excellent drink; if you like orange soda or orange creamsicles, you’ll love it.

The third item was the Who-town Gingerbread tree cookie. I don’t usually like gingerbread, but this cookie has a nice subtle gingery flavor with a nice white chocolate glaze that’s not too sweet.

We ended the evening with five more holiday dishes. Hot Buttery Rum and Peppermint Hot Chocolate are great treats for the night. We grabbed the last buttered rum offered at Grinchmas Plaza around 6:40pm, so don’t wait too long to get one. Be sure to stir your drink with a utensil as the rum is added to the top.

The Pumpkin Spice Churro just tastes like a normal churro. The huge Grinch Donut was great for breakfast the next morning, not stale at all. And the Snow Globe Cookie is just as cute as the Gingerbread Cookie.

See as many holiday shows as possible

Catch a mid-afternoon or early evening show before the nightly festivities begin. Luckily, it’s easy to catch both the Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and the Grinchmas Tree Lighting Shows, as both happen several times a night and last less than ten minutes. Check out previews of the castle light show and full tree lighting below.

All shows and meetings take place within a five-minute walk of each other. Be sure to keep an eye out for the times you want to follow, as most of them end before sunset. Keep in mind that the Animal Actors show and the special effects show will permanently close on January 8, 2023.

We had a fantastic party time at Universal Studio Hollywood, but we have one request. This is an official plea to Universal: Please add more dates to your holiday season next year! We certainly weren’t able to take advantage of all the vacation deals during park hours. More days are needed to allow crowds to be dispersed more evenly throughout the holiday season.