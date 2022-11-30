Actor Will Smith addresses slapping Chris Rock in Trevor Noah interview





Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Actor Will Smith said in a new interview with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show”that he “lost it” when he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year. The big picture: Smith’s controversial slap in the face of Rock became a national talking point in March surrounding one of the most famous actors of all time. Catch up fast: Smith slapped comedian Rock at the Oscars live on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has alopecia (an autoimmune disease that can lead to hair loss). What he said: Smith said Noah Monday that there were “many nuances and complexities” behind his decision to slap Rock on that “awful night.” “In the end, I just, I lost it,” Smith told Noah. “I guess what I would say, you never know what someone is going through.”

Smith said he was “going through something that night,” but that shouldn’t be an excuse for what happened.

We just gotta be nice to each other, man, Smith said. It’s hard. And I guess the thing that hurt the most for me was that I took my pain and made it difficult for other people. I got the idea when they say hurt people hurt people.

Smith said the moment was “the little boy who saw his dad beat his mom” and “it all bubbled up in that moment. You know, that’s not who I want to be.

“I always wanted to be Superman,” he added. “I always wanted to dive in and save the damsel in distress, you know. And I had to humble myself and realize that I’m an imperfect human.” Between the lines: Smith’s new comments come ahead of the Dec. 9 release of his new movie, “Emancipation.” It’s at Smith’s first film release since the Oscars incidentand it generates Oscar buzz already. Rollback: Smith has made few public statements about the incident. He had previously apologized in a statement end of March. Smith also said in a social media video in July that he was “deeply remorseful” for slapping Rock, Axios reported. “I’ll tell you, Chris, I’m sorry. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk,” Smith said. More Axios: Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years for slapping Chris Rock Will Smith slaps the conversation in America Oscars producer says he urged the Academy not to pull Will Smith

