IIFA 2023: UAE to host Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan – News

Tickets now available as 23rd edition returns to Abu Dhabi by popular demand on Yas Island

India’s biggest celebration of cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), returns with its 23rd edition to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on February 9, 10 and 11, 2023.

To start the countdown, a press conference was held today in Mumbai. Attending the occasion were Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya who will take center stage along with other Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh and many more at the mega grand prizes.

They were joined by Nouf Al-Boushelaibi, Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing, Miral – Taghrid AlSaeed and Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India and Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of Ease My Trip.

The highly anticipated event is organized in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences. NEXA continues its partnership as title sponsor for the seventh consecutive edition.

Salman Khan has been part of the IIFA family for over two decades now. I am happy to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. During the last edition, I hosted the awards with Ritesh Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul and made everyone not only laugh but also cry by opening my heart to them. This time, I promise to make them stand up and dance with me as we celebrate Indian cinema all over the world, he claimed.

The IIFA stage will also be lit up with the best of Varun Dhawan. The versatile actor, who won trophies in 2015 and 2017 for his performance in a comedic role, is delighted to perform for the third time. IIFA is a must experience for me and I can’t wait to be back in my favorite city. It’s a scene that allows me to connect with fans all over the world and I’m going to ask them to be careful of the Bhediya, he’s not going to let them get away with it, the actor joked, drawing a grateful laugh for his tongue in- cheeky humor.

Also present at the media interaction was Farhan Akhtar, who will take over from Salman Khan. Farhan will co-host the IIFA Awards with Abhishek Bachchan and Maniesh Paul. I was lucky enough to be commended by the IIFA in a number of categories, from Best Debut, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Story, Best Screenplay and best movie. It gives you the biggest audience and I can’t wait to engage with them and entertain them in a new role, shared an exuberant Farhan.

Co-host Maniesh Paul was equally enthusiastic. Last year I hosted the IIFA Awards with Bhai (Salman Khan) and Riteish (Deshmukh). It was great! This year it’s going to be just as nice, with Farhan and Abhishek. What glitter and glamour, laughter and hungama, talent and aur hamara karnama trophies, an unforgettable evening, he promised.

I have traveled the world with the IIFA for several years and am super excited to be rocking the IIFA stage with Farah next year in February. Naach, gaana, action, drama, IIFA Rocks is a surefire blockbuster every time! said Karan Johar.

Farah hosted IIFA Rocks this year with Aparshakti Khurrana and she can’t wait to be back on Yas Island. It’s one of my favorite places, the IIFA is one of my favorite awards shows and Karan is one of my favorite people even though he always makes me Toodles. If you like our Insta reels, be sure to catch us live, double dhamaka hoga as the world dances to our tunes, she assured.

For Badshah, IIFA Rocks underlines the supremacy of Bollywood in the world of entertainment. The phenomenal response to this live music concert every year across the world highlights the popularity of Indian cinema and its music. And I can’t wait to rule this stage, go for it! he roared.

Nucleya pointed out that there is a reason why the IIFA is called Bollywood’s Oscars and IIFA Rocks is the pre-Oscar event, not to be missed. Its taken Hindi cinema, music, dance and fashion, across the world. Twenty-two and going strong. Its been a trip of only highs! he said to thunderous applause.

IIFA’s youngest nominee Sunidhi Chauhan reminded us that the IIFA has gone from a starry night to a three-day extravaganza. It gets bigger every year, and the heart always wants more. And with IIFA Rocks, we’ll give you more! she assured.

Amit Trivedi agreed with the opinions of his fellow contestants, saying, “When we talk about hearts beating in sync, let me remind you that this time IIFA Rocks is bringing Valentine’s Day to you early. If that’s not reason enough for an outpouring of love, what is! The IIFA is not just another stage, it is a night to live and a memory to live, he underlines.

The next edition of IIFA Rocks, the greatest music extravaganza, will be hosted by Karan Johar and Farah Khan. It will feature live acts from several big names, including singer-songwriter Amit Trivedi, rapper-singer Badshah, singer Sunidhi Chauhan and electronic music producer Nucleya.

The weekend and the IIFA Awards return to the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for the second time. Nouf Al-Boushelaibi, Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications at DCT Abu Dhabi, highlighted the emirates’ strategic alliance with the Indian market and its connection to the Bollywood fraternity and industry: We are delighted and

honored to host the phenomenal IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi for the second consecutive year. With color, movement and on-screen magic, the IIFA weekend is a joyous celebration of Indian cinema. As we proudly host this vibrant weekend on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, we bring Indian celebrities and filmmakers closer to our residents and visitors from around the world. Both countries share a deep passion for heritage and hospitality, and it is the richness of this cultural exchange that we celebrate by inviting visitors to experience Abu Dhabi.

Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director of Group Communications and Destination Marketing, Miral, also believes that the IIFA partnership will strengthen ties between India, Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates (UAE): it will boost thumb to trade, tourism and cinema. production opportunities with Yas Island bolstering its claim as a fast-growing global entertainment and leisure destination, as well as a hub for international events, she explained.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Managing Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “NEXA has always been at the forefront of innovation and curating flawless experiences that not only impress but inspire. By foraying into the realms of fashion, music and travel, NEXA has managed to create and inspire multiple unique experiences for its customers. It is for this reason that NEXA has collaborated with the IIFA, which is a platform to recognize India’s best creative talents in the world of cinema and celebrate the best of cinematic arts. The association is in its 7th year and NEXA and IIFA are challenging the status quo to create unique and inspiring experiences.

With IIFA, we have a perfect partnership as we share a common vision of creating global experiences, which has established the premium imagery of both brands. We look forward to IIFA 2023 to be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to inspire our new-age consumers who seek global experiences in their daily lives.

Commenting on the event, Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.com said, “We are delighted to be associated with IIFA again for its 23rd edition. The IIFA Awards are one of the most famous events in Bollywood and around the world. It highlights the best of Indian cinema offering the ultimate entertainment experience on a global scale. As the Official Travel Partner, we strive to provide an unparalleled experience for all who attend this unique event. We are going to offer special packages for Bollywood fans from India and Middle East regions to enjoy the celebrations in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE.