Bollywood celebrities and the nasty fights between them
There is no doubt that Bollywood is the city of masala, and the matter would be over without dramatic and nasty feuds among artists who have made a name for themselves in the industry. While the profession seems like one big happy family, some celebrities have feuds and divisions. There have been many clashes in Btown between the good, the terrible, and the ugly, leading to many unwanted scandals. Many people believe that these battles are the result of professional competitions, but many of them are the result of personal life issues.
So, let’s go back in time and look at the 10 most real nasty fights among Bollywood celebrities:
Esha Deol and Amrita Rao:
The feud between the two actresses started during the production of Pyare Mohan. Esha Doel hit out at Amrita Rao when she made a derogatory remark about her personal life. Esha later said in an interview that she had no regrets about what she had done.
Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan:
Hard to imagine that the Karan Arjuns of Bollywood, once too close sometimes, became enemies after a small quarrel. In 2008, during Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebration, a disagreement between the two apparently escalated into a physical altercation.
Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty:
The rift between the two began in the 1990s, thanks to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Akii dated both actresses at one point, but sources say he was engaged to Raveena when he met Shilpa Shetty, and they eventually broke up.
Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan:
This controversy has hit the headlines for more than 3 years and the two actors still do not like to see each other face to face. The row began when Kangana accused Hrithik of having an affair and cheating on her and even leaked emails and messages from the actor, which she claimed were genuine.
Aamir Khan and Shahrukh Khan:
The two Khans did not get along after their films. Both DDLJ and Rangeela were released in the same year, and DDLJ surpassed Rangeela on the big screen. When Aamir revealed he called his dog Shahrukh Khan, the Cold War got tougher.
Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan:
It dates back to when Kapoor’s son had yet to make his Bollywood debut. They were rumored to have had a verbal spat at a club in Mumbai, and Sanjay Dutt should have intervened. Their families eventually came to an agreement, but only after Katrina Kaif came into their lives.
Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi:
The basis of the argument between the two, like many previous spats, was their shared love interest. After breaking up with Salman, Aishwarya started dating Vivek which angered Salman. Salman and Vivek’s feud became very public and Vivek was passed over for several jobs as a result.
Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan:
The nasty scuffle took place at Sanjay Dutt’s birthday party when a debate over Ra One between Shahrukh Khan and Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder turned into a hand-to-hand fight. The two had a fight that night and Farah Khan accused her best friend of slapping her husband “for no reason”.
Kangana Ranaut & Diljit Dosanjh:
Once again, this debate must be fresh in everyone’s memory. The whole thing started with rallies against the Farm Bill. Diljit Dosanjh responded to Kangana’s tweet about an elderly woman seen at the farmers’ protest asking her to respect the elderly.
Salman Khan and Arijit Singh:
At an awards show, the disparity between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh became apparent. While accepting an award, Arijit Singh reacted to Salman Khan in a way that angered the fame, and he has since expressed his hatred for the singer on several occasions.
