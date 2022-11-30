Joan Collins enjoys dinner with hubby Percy Gibson in West Hollywood

They stood the test of time and celebrated two decades of marriage earlier this year.

And Dame Joan Collins, 89, looked happier than ever as she enjoyed a date night with husband Percy Gibson, 57, at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Monday.

The iconic actress stole the show as she turned heads in a daring leopard print ensemble for the couple’s morning dinner.

The couple looked jovial and held hands as they left the celebrity hotspot.

The screen legend wore a long blazer coat and skirt in the same leopard print, matching a black top and black leather knee-high boots.

She added a touch of glamor with a pair of gold earrings and a chunky gold necklace.

Joan wore her signature red lipstick and styled her brunette locks in voluminous curls.

Percy looked dapper in a classic open-necked white shirt and dark blue suit, matched with black dress shoes.

In August, Joan admitted she still considered herself a 40-year-old woman in an interview with Saga magazine.

The American Horror Story star has opened up on the secret to her beauty, saying age doesn’t matter as she focuses on how she looks, feels and behaves.

She said: “I think what’s important is not age, but how you look, how you feel and how you behave.”

Joan celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with Percy at Claridge’s Hotel in London’s Mayfair earlier this year.

She praised the producer and gushed about how “lucky” she is to have him in her life.

‘He takes care of everything. He takes care of my children and all our finances. It’s the love of my life. It’s a great marriage, a great relationship,’ Joan said in the Saga interview.