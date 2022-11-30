Die Hard actor Clarence Gilyard dies aged 66





This time of year die hard gets a lot more play, as it’s a popular Christmas movie for many. While the film brings joy to millions, it is also slowly becoming a heartbreaking film. Alan Rickman passed away and we recently learned that Bruce Willis was suffering from a serious illness. But now we have yet another die hard loss to add to the list as Clarence Gilyard, who played the iconic role of Theo, has passed away. According youhe Las Vegas Exam LogGilyard had been suffering from an unspecified illness for a short time, and he succumbed to it on Monday at the age of 66. Since 2006, Clarance Gilyard has been a professor of fine arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Most moviegoers will recognize Gilyard as the “computer scientist” in Hans Gruber’s band of thieves in the original. Die hard. He was perhaps the most memorable of the villains behind Alan Rickman’s Gruber himself. The two also shared several of the film’s best scenes. Theo was the guy among the bad guys who never ran with a gun and had a sense of humor, which made it potentially more memorable even after just one viewing. He’s also the villain who comes closest to escaping and one of the few who survives the night. While Gilyard had a relatively small number of credits to his name, this list of credits was significant. He played the role of Sundown in Superior gun, the pilot who becomes Maverick’s backseat after Goose’s death. He was also Chuck Norris’ long-term partner. Walker, Texas Ranger. This regular TV role followed his recurring appearance on Andy Griffith’s The Lawyer series. Matlock where he played an investigator. Gilyard reprized his role as Theo for the “short film”, DieHard is back, a long commercial for DieHard car batteries, which reunited him with Bruce Willis. The film acts as a sort of sequel to the original die hard which sees Theo trying to get revenge on John McClane for the events of the film. While Gilyard had largely put his career on hold after going to work at UNLV, he had continued to act in smaller projects. He is currently listed to be mid-production on a TV movie titled Eleanor’s Beach and had been cast in a film that was currently in pre-production. Many actors who reach 66 would have built a substantial filmography with hundreds of roles. Although Clarence Gilyard didn’t, his few screen appearances were quite prominent and they were one to get noticed. And it looks like he loved teaching the next generation of actors.

