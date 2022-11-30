Walker, Texas Ranger, Matlock & Die Hard Actor was 66





Clarence Gilyard Jr.actor and academic known for his roles in television series such as Walker, Texas Ranger and Matlock and movies including die hard and Superior gun, is dead. He was 66 years old. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts, where Gilyard was a film and theater professor, shared the news but gave no cause of death. Related story Deaths in Hollywood and in the media in 2022: photo gallery Related story Bruce Willis returns to Nakatomi Plaza from ‘Die Hard’ in poignant social media post Related story ‘Walker’ Trailer: First Look at Jared Padalecki in The CW’s ‘Texas Ranger’ Reboot Gilyards’ career spanned more than 30 years in film, television and theater. His first film role was as Sundown in the original Superior gun (1986), and he then made a lasting impression in the 1989s die hard as Theo, the evil computer genius. No More Deadline On TV, Gilyard starred alongside Andy Griffith in a legal drama Matlock from 1989 to 1993, appearing in 85 episodes as private detective Conrad McMasters. Then, from 1993 to 2001, he starred with Chuck Norris as Jimmy Trevette on CBS Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard was born in 1955 in Moses Lake, WA, and attended high school in California. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Theater Arts from California State University, then moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career in the late 70s. After Walker, Texas RangerGilyard took a sabbatical from acting and completed a master’s degree in theater performance at Southern Methodist University, before joining the UNLV College of Fine Arts. In 2020, Gilyard taken back the role of die hards Theo in an oversized ad for Advanced Auto Parts celebrating its acquisition of the DieHard battery brand. The ad featured Bruce Willis’ legendary hero John McClane, as well as cameos from Devoreaux White, who played limousine driver Argyle, and Gilyard. At the time, Gilyard told Nevada Public Radio that the experience was surreal. The story continues UNLV Dean Nancy J. Uscher of Gilyard said, His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him. He possessed many extraordinary talents and was extremely well known in the university due to his dedication to teaching and professional accomplishments. His generosity of spirit was limitless, he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances as possible as possible. We remember Clarence with joy and gratitude for all he contributed to the College of Fine Arts, to the UNLV community and, through his impressive personal accomplishments, to the world. Heather Addison, UNLV Film President added: Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength to all around her at UNLV. Whenever we asked him how he was doing, he happily declared that he was blessed! But we are truly the ones who have had the good fortune to be his colleagues and his students for so many years. We love you and will miss you very much, Professor G! Best of Deadline Register for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

