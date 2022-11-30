Entertainment
Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners
To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.
Oh hey! While we have you here, grab your calendar, we have things to add. For the stargazers among us, we’ll be in Los Angeles doing TC Sessions: Space December 6. And on April 20, 2023, were heading to Boston for our TC Early Stage festival. Come either. Come both of you. Come neither. We all love you equally. But we prefer to see your faces in person if we can!
Oh, and did you know it’s “Giving Tuesday”? That means it’s time to think about which of your favorite causes deserves some of your time or money, if you have any to spare. Christina and It came
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
And the winner is: Ok, all you fans take pictures of yourself in the present, no matter where you are. Ivan writes that BeReal won App of the Year 2022 at the annual Apples App Store Awards.
-
Order!: Nigerian restaurant tech company Orda has gobbled up $3.4 million and is now perfecting its recipe for a cloud-based operating system that helps digitize small African restaurants. take see you.
-
M&A action: pot holder reports that Indian fintech CRED is acquiring CreditVidya, a SaaS startup specializing in underwriting new borrowers. He reports that this is CRED’s latest initiative to expand its infrastructure and product offerings.
Startups and VCs
The venture capital market is in the midst of a recession, but there are still many emerging fund managers. Seedstars today announced the launch of a platform called Seedstars Capital with Swiss-based investment holding company xMultiplied to helping new fund managers around the world launch funds and grow their investment businesses. The people behind the initiative said Katherine that Seedstars’ mission is to impact the lives of people in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship.
Earlier today, famed VC Bill Gurley listed many red flags that VCs should have paid more attention to when funding FTX, suggesting in a tweet that this summary of the warning signs could help keep VCs out of investors’ hurt locker in the future. . All is well, but in his big room today, Connie wonders if publishing them now, it’s a bit like shouting fire! after everyone is already outside the theater, watching his smoldering remains dissolve in the parking lot. Most of the behavior Gurley identified today came to an abrupt halt when the market changed sharply in the spring, and by then the damage had already been done.
And we have five more for you. Can you spot the theme of these puns? Send a @Haje on Twitter if you think you know the answer!
Early-Stage Founders Still Have Money: Fundraising in Times of Heightened VC Surveillance
Picture credits: Boris Zhitkov (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
According to a pre-seed report from DocSend, founders held an average of 52 investor meetings in 2022, up from 39 last year. At the same time, they are submitting 30% more pitch decks, but VC engagement has dropped by 23%.
“Founders may be discouraged in this environment, but they need to remember that they also have a ‘currency,'” said Russ Heddleston, co-founder and former CEO of DocSend at Dropbox.
The DocSend report recommends using no more than 50 words per slide. The sections of the deck that deal with purpose, product, and business model are the meat in the sandwich, so founders should spend the most time polishing those points.
“Investors spent the third highest amount of time reviewing the company objective slide in pre-seed presentations, behind only the business model and product slides,” Heddleston said.
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start. You can register here. Use code DC to get 15% off an annual subscription!
Big Tech inc.
A group of our brave people covers the Amazons AWS re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this week and have already released a number of AWS announcements and updates. If you’re looking for recommendations, let us direct you to:
-
Fredericthe story on Amazon data area, a new data management service that can help businesses catalog, discover, share and most importantly manage their data. If you have Dangerous zone stuck in your head now, you’re welcome.
-
Rons article on AWS Supply ChainAmazon’s response to supply chain chaos.
-
Pauls see AWS Natural Language Updates for QuickSight Q.
-
brians story about the new AWS SimSpace Weaverwhich allows developers to run large-scale city-scale simulations in the cloud.
Here’s some non-AWS news for you:
-
It’s like your own little Coachella: Ivanthe story on the Instafest app went viral until the wee hours of this morning. The app lets you create your own music festival lineup from your Spotify favourites.
-
Just when you thought it was safe to go in the water: India wants to protect its citizens against cryptocurrency, but at the same time is about to introduce a retail digital currency, called e-rupee, from December. It is intended to reduce the country’s dependence on money, pot holder reports.
-
It’s not about money, money, money: People go shopping after Thanksgiving, and Ingrid writes that Cyber Monday Online Sales reached a record high of $11.3 billion, and not just because prices rose with deep inflation discounts and demand for certain products helped.
-
Let the bird out of the cage: Be careful where you get your COVID-19 news. Natasha L reports that Twitter no longer enforces its COVID misleading information policy when it comes to virus messages.
-
And what about your friends?: Switch to Mastodon? Do not worry, Sarah looked to relocatea new tool that helps you find your Twitter friends there.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-crunch-apple-announces-2022-230543494.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners
- Men’s basketball returns home for local battle vs. Coppin State on Wednesday night
- 2 People Who Worship PM Modi All Day Get What They Want Says Rahul Gandhi
- Google Doodle World Cup: Google Doodle honors the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.Click here for details
- Walker, Texas Ranger, Matlock & Die Hard Actor was 66
- See all the looks from the red carpet
- Days after the eruption, some Hay River residents were shaken again
- Turkey’s inflation crisis is holding back economic growth
- This England on Canal+ Series: the series on Boris Johnson and the coronavirus came “too soon” according to the British media – News Series
- Die Hard actor Clarence Gilyard dies aged 66
- ConTech Innovation Program to Incubate Construction Startups Across Egypt
- The science behind good night sleep