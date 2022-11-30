Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners

To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.

TechCrunch’s top 3

And the winner is : Ok, all you fans take pictures of yourself in the present, no matter where you are. Ivan writes that BeReal won App of the Year 2022 at the annual Apples App Store Awards.

Order! : Nigerian restaurant tech company Orda has gobbled up $3.4 million and is now perfecting its recipe for a cloud-based operating system that helps digitize small African restaurants. take see you.

M&A action: pot holder reports that Indian fintech CRED is acquiring CreditVidya, a SaaS startup specializing in underwriting new borrowers. He reports that this is CRED’s latest initiative to expand its infrastructure and product offerings.

Startups and VCs

The venture capital market is in the midst of a recession, but there are still many emerging fund managers. Seedstars today announced the launch of a platform called Seedstars Capital with Swiss-based investment holding company xMultiplied to helping new fund managers around the world launch funds and grow their investment businesses. The people behind the initiative said Katherine that Seedstars’ mission is to impact the lives of people in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship.

Earlier today, famed VC Bill Gurley listed many red flags that VCs should have paid more attention to when funding FTX, suggesting in a tweet that this summary of the warning signs could help keep VCs out of investors’ hurt locker in the future. . All is well, but in his big room today, Connie wonders if publishing them now, it’s a bit like shouting fire! after everyone is already outside the theater, watching his smoldering remains dissolve in the parking lot. Most of the behavior Gurley identified today came to an abrupt halt when the market changed sharply in the spring, and by then the damage had already been done.

Early-Stage Founders Still Have Money: Fundraising in Times of Heightened VC Surveillance

According to a pre-seed report from DocSend, founders held an average of 52 investor meetings in 2022, up from 39 last year. At the same time, they are submitting 30% more pitch decks, but VC engagement has dropped by 23%.

“Founders may be discouraged in this environment, but they need to remember that they also have a ‘currency,'” said Russ Heddleston, co-founder and former CEO of DocSend at Dropbox.

The DocSend report recommends using no more than 50 words per slide. The sections of the deck that deal with purpose, product, and business model are the meat in the sandwich, so founders should spend the most time polishing those points.

“Investors spent the third highest amount of time reviewing the company objective slide in pre-seed presentations, behind only the business model and product slides,” Heddleston said.

Big Tech inc.

