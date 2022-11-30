Will Smith Opens Up About Oscars Slap With Trevor Noah: ‘It Was A Rage That Had Been Bottled Up For A Very Long Time’





Courtesy of Comedy Centrals The Daily Show. Will Smith thrust himself back into the public eye again on Monday night when he appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The actor sat down for an in-depth interview about his current state of mind, the upcoming film Emancipationand the infamous slap in the face at the Oscars last year. Noah, who recently released a new special titled I hope you want on Netflix, spoke to the Oscar-winning actor about his life since the incident where he slapped Chris Rock. It was a horrible night, as you can imagine. There are many nuances and complexities. But at the end of the day, I just lost it, you know? said Smith. I was going through something that night, you know? Not that it justifies my behavior at all — it was a lot of things, he continued. He was the little boy who saw his father beat his mother, you know? It all just bubbled up then. It’s not who I want to be. The show host then discussed his personal opinion regarding the event at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. He said that in a conversation with a contemporary, the true character of native Philadelphians came out; to which Noah disagreed, saying he had just stood up for the wrong thing at the wrong time, somehow. Courtesy of Comedy Centrals The Daily Show. Smith responded, saying his reaction to Rocks’ joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, wasn’t singular. He was facing several things both in his career and in his personal life. That night, everything came together. I was gone, Smith told Noah. It was a rage that had been bottled up for a very long time. The WILL BE the author also discussed Emancipation, which comes out this weekend. The film was based on the photo of ‘Whipped Peter, the shocking image which appeared in an issue of Harpers Weekly in 1863. The first time I saw this image was one of the things that really excited me to explore this, because you see the image, but you don’t know who it is, said Smith. American slavery was one of the most brutal aspects of human history, he added. It is difficult to understand the level of human cruelty. This transparent meeting with Noah came just a day after his interview with Fox 5 to DC, saying he totally understands if audiences aren’t ready to see his new movie just yet. I would absolutely respect that and give them their space to not be ready, he told Kevin McCarthy. Emancipation debuts in select theaters this Friday ahead of its December 9 premiere on Apple TV+. Watch Smiths’ interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in full, below.

