PENN Entertainment Expands STEM Scholarship Program in Partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities | Company

PENN Entertainment (Nasdaq: PENN) (PENN or the Company) today announced that it has expanded its science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) scholarship program in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) . PENN is pleased to partner with three new participating universities: Jackson State University in Mississippi Prairie View A&MUniversity in Texas and Southern Universityand A&M College in Louisiana. The program now includes six HBCUs in total.
Through this initiative, PENN has committed more than $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships with HBCUs in the states where it operates, as well as create internship opportunities within the company. Early participating HBCUs include Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bowie State University in Maryland, and Wilberforce University in Ohio.
As a tech-savvy company, we launched this program to increase access to STEM opportunities for HBCU students and create hands-on, real-world learning experiences, said Justin Carter , senior vice president of regional operations for PENN Entertainment. and Chairman of the Company’s Diversity Committee. The addition of these three esteemed universities strengthens our widespread support for HBCUs and expands our efforts to champion diversity, equity and inclusion in the communities where we operate. STEM careers represent a growing share of jobs in today’s economy, and we are committed to closing the representation gap in STEM fields and empowering students in this program for years to come.
PENN’s commitment to funding STEM scholarships and internship opportunities is an extension of partnerships the company has established with 35 HBCUs across the country. Continued collaboration with HBCUs facilitates career opportunities at PENN properties while increasing participation in its Leadership Excellence at PENN Entertainment (LEAP) program, which provides hands-on training, mentorship, and real-world experience for new and newcomers college graduates who are interested in building a long-term career in the gaming industry.
PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. PENN operates 43 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 15 jurisdictions and iCasino in five jurisdictions under a portfolio of trusted brands including Hollywood Casino, LAuberge, Barstool Sportsbook and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino. PENN’s highly differentiated strategy, which focuses on organic cross-selling opportunities, is bolstered by its investments in market-leading retail casinos, sports media assets, technology, including an online and digital sports casino fully integrated with state-of-the-art technology. betting platform and an iCasino in-house content studio. The company’s portfolio is further bolstered by its industry-leading mychoice customer loyalty program, which offers our approximately 26 million members a unique set of rewards and experiences across all commerce channels. PENN is deeply committed to fostering a culture that welcomes a diverse set of customers and dedicated team members. The company has been consistently ranked in the top two as a top employer for the past nine years in the Bristol Associates-Spectrum Gamings Executive Satisfaction Survey. In addition, as a long-standing good corporate citizen, PENN is also committed to being a trusted and valued member of its communities and a responsible steward of our limited natural resources.
