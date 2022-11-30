PENN Entertainment Expands STEM Scholarship Program in Partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities | Company





WYOMISSING, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov. 29, 2022– PENN Entertainment (Nasdaq: PENN) (PENN or the Company) today announced that it has expanded its science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) scholarship program in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) . PENN is pleased to partner with three new participating universities: Jackson State University in Mississippi Prairie View A&MUniversity in Texas and Southern Universityand A&M College in Louisiana. The program now includes six HBCUs in total. Through this initiative, PENN has committed more than $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships with HBCUs in the states where it operates, as well as create internship opportunities within the company. Early participating HBCUs include Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bowie State University in Maryland, and Wilberforce University in Ohio. As a tech-savvy company, we launched this program to increase access to STEM opportunities for HBCU students and create hands-on, real-world learning experiences, said Justin Carter , senior vice president of regional operations for PENN Entertainment. and Chairman of the Company’s Diversity Committee. The addition of these three esteemed universities strengthens our widespread support for HBCUs and expands our efforts to champion diversity, equity and inclusion in the communities where we operate. STEM careers represent a growing share of jobs in today’s economy, and we are committed to closing the representation gap in STEM fields and empowering students in this program for years to come. PENN’s commitment to funding STEM scholarships and internship opportunities is an extension of partnerships the company has established with 35 HBCUs across the country. Continued collaboration with HBCUs facilitates career opportunities at PENN properties while increasing participation in its Leadership Excellence at PENN Entertainment (LEAP) program, which provides hands-on training, mentorship, and real-world experience for new and newcomers college graduates who are interested in building a long-term career in the gaming industry. About PENN Entertainment PENN Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. PENN operates 43 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 15 jurisdictions and iCasino in five jurisdictions under a portfolio of trusted brands including Hollywood Casino, LAuberge, Barstool Sportsbook and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino. PENN’s highly differentiated strategy, which focuses on organic cross-selling opportunities, is bolstered by its investments in market-leading retail casinos, sports media assets, technology, including an online and digital sports casino fully integrated with state-of-the-art technology. betting platform and an iCasino in-house content studio. The company’s portfolio is further bolstered by its industry-leading mychoice customer loyalty program, which offers our approximately 26 million members a unique set of rewards and experiences across all commerce channels. PENN is deeply committed to fostering a culture that welcomes a diverse set of customers and dedicated team members. The company has been consistently ranked in the top two as a top employer for the past nine years in the Bristol Associates-Spectrum Gamings Executive Satisfaction Survey. In addition, as a long-standing good corporate citizen, PENN is also committed to being a trusted and valued member of its communities and a responsible steward of our limited natural resources. Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005810/en/ CONTACT: Media: Eric Schippers Senior Vice President, Public Affairs PENN Entertainment 610/373-2400 KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CASINO/GAMING CONTINUING EDUCATION IN COLLEGE ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: PENN Entertainment Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 11/29/2022 2:00 PM / DISK: 11/29/2022 2:02 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005810/en

Copyright BusinessWire 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/penn-entertainment-expands-stem-scholarship-program-in-partnership-with-historically-black-colleges-and-universities/article_bb2c3aae-5a76-5608-a1c8-64bdd909a289.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos