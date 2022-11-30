Calendar of events: 30 Nov. 6 | Offtheclock

WARREN MILLER’S “DAYMAKER,” doors 6:30 p.m., movie 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., Embrace the Winter Sports Season with Warren Millers 73rd Annual Movie, $22, ticketmaster.com, warrenmiller.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY BEST OF THE WEST WINDSYNC, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“789 CONSPIRACY STREET,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Fruita Monument High School, 1102 Wildcat Way, Fruita, Original Sesame Street Play/Parody Presented by FMHS Theater Department, PG-13 Rated, $7.86 general admission, fmhs.ludus.com.
“MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, a radio theater production, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHEY’S COWBOY CHRISTMAS, doors open 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., $34-$54, ticketmaster.com.
AARON WATSON, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $25, warehouse2565.com.
BEST OF THE WEST PRISM, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., $15 adults, $12 seniors, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, recent Musicians Hall of Fame induced, facebook.com/NewUteEventsCenter.
CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY PART 2: HIP-HOP SHOWCASE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., featuring Turr, Hiimaxx, Cash$, Red RoSE, Sliv + W.ill, $8, mesatheater.com.
HEYDAY, 9:30 p.m. – closing Friday, Dec. 2, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
FIRST FRIDAY ARTS EVENT, reception 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, December 2, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., opening of “Shepherd + 1” with ceramics by Terry Shepherd and photography and mixed media by John English; and “PC Full Collection” with artwork from the Art Center’s permanent collection, appetizers, and a beer and wine bar, gjartcenter.org.
FIRST FRIDAY ART, reception 5-9 p.m. Friday, December 2, Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, celebrates Black Poppy’s one-year anniversary, featuring artists Haley Rain Kelsey Gleason and Brodey Ray Wilson , facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
“LITTLE WORKS,” Opening Reception 5-9 p.m. Friday, December 2, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square No. 102, Fruita, small works by local artists, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
THE KRAMPUS ART SHOW, 6 p.m. Friday, December 2, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., annual art exhibition celebrating the naughty spanking booth, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
HOLIDAY MARKET: FIRST EDITION FRIDAY, 6-9 p.m. Friday, December 2, Confluence Studios, 660 White Ave., imconfluencestudios.com.
“789 CONSPIRACY STREET,” 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Fruita Monument High School, 1102 Wildcat Way, Fruita, Original Sesame Street Play/Parody Presented by the FMHS Theater Department, Rated PG-13, $7.86 general admission, fmhs.ludus.com.
“MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, a radio theater production, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
JINGLE MINGLE GALA: WE’RE PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, December 2, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, dress up and treat yourself you a champagne toast, chocolates, hearty appetizers and live entertainment, $45 for Event Center members, $55 for nonmembers, 970-856-9195, gmaec.org.
CHRISTMAS AT THE FORT, 79 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Fort Uncompahgre, 440 N. Palmer St., Delta, after, Experience the sights and sounds of Fort Uncompahgre in 1830 with music and refreshments, Christmas tree lighting du Fort, Christmas storytelling, live nativity scene, blacksmith and spinning demonstrations, $2, free for ages 12 and under, bring a canned food donation for free admission, 970-874-8349.
PALISADE’S OLDE FASHIONED CHRISTMAS, Friday, December 2, , Palisade, carolers 5:00 p.m., Altrusa Cup of Warmth 5:00 p.m. at Slice of Life, tree lighting 5:30 p.m., “A Very Vintage Christmas” light parade 5:45 p.m., palissadecoc.com/ofc.
REDLANDS LIONS CLUB CHILI SOUPER AND CAKE WHEEL, 58 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Redlands Middle School, 2200 Broadway, homemade chili or potato soup, flour tortillas, celery carrots and drinks, buy chances to win cake/cookies/ goodies, face paint and balloon animals for kids, tickets $10 adults, $8 717, 6 and under free, buy tickets from Redlands Lions Club members or at the door.
BEST OF THE WEST FINAL CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, University Center Ballroom, Colorado Mesa University, 1455 N. 12th St., free, coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
CODY COZZ, 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show with guest Sean Moon Band, warehouse2565.com.
NOCHE DE VERANO SIN TI, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, December 3, Mesa Theater, 538 Main Street, Bad Bunny Night dance party, DJ set by DJ Drew Music, ages 18 and up, $15 to $20, mesatheater.com.
CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT: A COLORADO CHRISTMAS, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 3, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present the joyful sounds of the holidays with guest conductor Troy Raper, tickets $5-$25, valleysymphony.net/concerts-and-tickets.
HANDEL’S MESSIAH CHRISTMAS SECTION, 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 3, First Presbyterian Church. 3940 27 1/2 Road, presented by The Messiah Choral Society of Grand Junction, free; anyone interested in singing should RSVP to 970-242-1923, [email protected], rehearsal will be from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3, black attire requested for performance.
“789 CONSPIRACY STREET,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Fruita Monument High School, 1102 Wildcat Way, Fruita, Original Sesame Street Play/Parody Presented by FMHS Theater Department, PG-13 rated, $7.86 admission general, fmhs.ludus.com.
“MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,” 7:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, a radio theater production, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
THE NUTCRACKER RETURNS, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, December 3, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, presented by Symphony in the Valley with the Colorado West Performing Arts Company, utetheatre.com.
GRAND JUNCTION PARADE OF LIGHTS, 5 p.m., Saturday, December 3, Main St. downtown, “There’s No Place Like Home” theme, 100+ entries, no parking on Main St., centre-villegj.org.
HOG TOY RUN, registration 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Grand Junction Harley-Davidson, foot lifts at noon, hosted by Western Slope Harley Owners Group, ride to Grand Mesa Middle School to donate toys to The Salvation Army, after party at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, all bikes welcome, entry to ride is unwrapped toy, $10 for after party with door prizes, food and drawings, facebook.com/WesternSlopeHog.
CEDAREDGE PARADE OF LIGHTS, 6 p.m. Saturday, December 3, from the Chapel of the Cross in Cedaredge, cedaredgecolorado.com.
TINKERGARTEN LANTERN WALK, 4-5 p.m. Saturday, December 3, Lincoln Park, designed to help children young and old welcome the darkness of winter and learn to embrace this natural change with joy, join, tinkergarten.com/lantern.
PALISADE OLD FASHION CHRISTMAS, Saturday, Dec. 3, Breakfast with Santa, 8:30 a.m. at the Wine Country Inn, Gingerbread Showcase and Contest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Center, 10 a.m. vendors 4 p.m., Soup Challenge 1 to 3 p.m., Cantata 1 p.m. at Palisade Methodist Church, palissadecoc.com/ofc.
HOLIDAY MARKET, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, artists and artisans with handmade gifts, a gift-wrapping station, food and drink; music by Tony Rosario at 6 p.m., facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
CRAFTS CHRISTMAS FAIR, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 3, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, hosted by the Lavender Association of Colorado featuring lavender-related and other artisans, activities and demonstrations themes, a bake sale, exhibitions and Suite, coloradolavender.org/artisan-christmas-fair.
HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS FESTIVAL, Saturday December 3, at Rifle, craft fair 9am-4pm, treasure hunt 11am-3pm, tree lighting 5pm, bonfire 5pm-8pm, fireworks 5:30pm, parade of lights 5:30pm, visitrifle.com/hometown-holiday.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 3, Calvary Chapel, 492 Morning Glory Lane, with over 50 local artisans and vendors, coffee, pastries and soup bar, raffles, free cookie decorating for kids , 970-243-2579.SUNDAYCHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT: A COLORADO CHRISTMAS, 3 p.m. Sunday, December 4, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present the happy sounds of the holidays with guest conductor Troy Raper, tickets $5-$25, valleysymphony.net/concerts-and-tickets.
“MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET,” 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 4, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, a radio theater production, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
THE NUTCRACKER RETURNS, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 4, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, presented by Symphony in the Valley with dancers from the Colorado West Performing Arts Company, utetheatre.com.
TUESDAY JAM, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, Charlie Dwellingtons, 103 N. First St., pick up an instrument, 970-241-4010.