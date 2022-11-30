Wedding Fashion – Nine offbeat saree inspirations from Bollywood fashionistas like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others for the wedding season





wedding fashion Look stunning like Alia, Kriti and Janhvi, who proved that sarees could be the must-have for wedding season

Pooja Mitra | Posted on 30.11.22, 14:32 1/10





instagram 2/10





TURN HEADS IN A RUFFLED SAREE: Fashionista Mira Kapoors dusty blue botanical print ruffled saree with embellished sleeveless blouse is a perfect pick if you’re looking for a sparkly option to sizzle this wedding season. @mira.kapoor/Instagram 3/10





Dazzle in Shimmering Silver: Whether you’re the bride or the bridesmaid, if you’ve decided to break the mould, then this monotonous shimmering saree with a deep neck blouse can raise the mercury in a second. @janhvikapoor/Instagram 4/10





Glitter in Innocence and Punchy White Combo: Opt for pristine white with a hint of glitter to add to the glam quotient. Pair the saree with an empire or halter neck blouse, keep the rosy makeup and accessories to a minimum and you have a stunning lookbook channeling the inner diva in you. @ananyapanday/Instagram 5/10





A dollop of pop and some neat creases: When it comes to wedding fashion, you have to go all out and look your best. Go beyond what’s been done before and opt for a neon sheer saree inspired by Anushka Sharma, with pleated trims adding a little flair. Wear a blouse with matching straps or opt for a long-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline, because it’s winter after all. @anushkasharma/Instagram 6/10





Black, Bold, Layered and Belted: Madhuri Dixit Nene’s gorgeous black saree is stunning, as are her embroidered jacket and belt. If you’re feeling really and want to go even further, opt for leather boots in the same color as the belt. Try dark smoky eyes, keep lips bare and opt for a quirky bobby pin to complete the look. @madhuridixitnene/Instagram 7/10





Ditch the lehenga for ethnic organza: Alia Bhatts OOTD wedding refuses to stop being the talk of the town, every time we say shaadi. The pastel ivory organza saree with gold embroidered borders is a serene option if you want to go for less is more outfit on your special day. @aliaabhatt/Instagram 8/10





Bolly-fav soft chiffon: Katrina Kaif dropped a major wedding fashion statement in a chiffon saree. Its light and detailed glitter work adds the required bling, making it a snatch to wear over mehendi, sangeet, haldi or cocktail. @katrinakaif/Instagram 9/10





HOT RED TUlle: Patralekhaas red tulle saree is a fashion investment. While red never goes out of style, the buti work on the saree and the personalized inscriptions on the veil made the whole thing even more stunning. @patralekhaa/Instagram 10/10





White, gold and timeless chic: a white silk saree with a chunky patchwork of gold flowers around the edges, paired with an off-the-shoulder blouse, smoky-meets-classic, we say. @kritisanon/Instagram

