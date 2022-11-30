Breaking Bollywood news of the day





1. Watch the trending video of Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni dancing to the song “Gandi Baat” here!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya were seen having fun dancing to several Bollywood songs during a night out in Dubai including Gandi Baat and Dilliwali Girlfriend. Additionally, the band could be seen performing with Badshash and dancing to their song Paagal. On Instagram, Hardik Pandya has already posted a video of the occasion. Read more 2. Check out Rohit Shetty’s humorous video announcing the release of the “Cirkus” trailer!

The release date of the trailer for the movie “Cirkus” was announced in a video posted by Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Patkar, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kasekar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and many other actors and actresses appear in the film. Read more 3. Bollywood actress Tabu responds to the first image of ‘Tum Hi Ho’, starring Amar Upadhyay.

Famous for creating the enduring TV character “Mihir Virani”, Amar Upadhyay. After 30 years in the business, the actor began his career as a producer. With the upcoming program “Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho”, he and his companion Suhail Zaidi started their career as producers. He will launch the program through his company, Hawk-Eye Vision. The actor had long dreamed of starting his own production company; now his wish has been granted and the show will air on Shemaroo Umang. Read more 4. Here’s what Chunky Panday had to say about Ananya’s movie preferences in response to Liger, A Miserable Disaster!

Liger, a film starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, failed horribly at the box office. Despite all the hype, the film fell short of expectations. Vijay made his Bollywood debut alongside Liger. Both Ananya and Chunky Panday made their acting debuts in the film. Read more 5. Viral video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted sharing romantic eye contact and grooving with his wife Sakshi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given up playing for the international team. After retiring, he tries hard to stay out of the limelight, but he was recently photographed showing off his Ranchi farm to drummer Kedar Jadhav. The former captain of the Indian cricket team was seen having fun with current players Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kunal Pandya and others during a reception. He was spotted making out with his wife, Sakshi. Read more

