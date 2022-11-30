Lionsgate India Studios Announces Nausikhiye – Planet Bollywood





Hot on the heels of the first announcement of its feature, Letters to Mr. Khanna, starring Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath, Lionsgate India Studios is stepping into comedy with its second film, Nausikhiye. Directed by Santosh Singh, the touchy artist brings together renowned new-age youth actors Abhimanyu Dassani, Amol Parashar and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Building on its unique content lineup, Lionsgate India Studios is strengthening its commitment to delivering diverse content to its wide audience in India. Recognized for its acclaimed high impact feature films like Neerja, Tumhari Sulu, Loop Lapeta and others, Ellipsis Entertainment will produce the film, written by Chirag Garg and Avinash Dwivedi. The Laughter tells the story of two marriage breakers who accidentally rob a bride, setting off a wacky cat-and-mouse chase across the countryside. Rohit Jain, MD, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate said: Lionsgate India Studios is constantly investing in curated content for our dynamic audience in India. Staying true to that, we’re back with another exciting feature film in the comedy genre that’s urban, relatable and fun, we believe this genre is the need of the hour, post-pandemic. Our goal is to explore exciting new genres to diversify our range of content to provide our audience with a holistic entertainment experience. We were sure this film, led by Santosh Singh and a stellar cast, was going to be a performer in its own right and would be one of many hit stories produced by Lionsgate India Studios. Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, Managing Partners – Ellipsis Entertainment, said that the first association between Ellipsis and Lionsgate India Studios is a popcorn festival hosted by a young director, actors and writers. This is our first outright comedy, which promises to travel across geographies and age groups. We can’t wait to delight audiences with a fun, unpretentious comedy that’s going to be a blast to shoot! Said Abhimanyu Dassani, I am looking forward to the explosion I am going to have shooting this mad madness. Nausikhiye has a charming and quirky small town vibe, with great music, hilarious situations and goofy characters. I can’t wait to open my sleeves with Ellipsis and Lionsgate! Amol Parashar said, “When the script was told to me, I said yes almost immediately. This one is a real riot of laughter. Comedy is my favorite genre as an actor and a spectator. It’s also my first film with Ellipsis, with whom I wanted to work, and with Lionsgate, so I can’t wait to dive into the preparation and shooting! Said Shreya Dhanwanthary, This movie is like going back to basics. This is my third with Ellipsis. I’m super excited to be a part of this crazy comedy that had me sharing from the start. You can’t go wrong with universal artists, even more so in these times. My audience will also be able to see me in a new light unlike some of the roles I’ve tried lately. This new film adds to Lionsgate Indias catalog of outstanding content that caters to its contemporary audience, including global film and TV franchises such as The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, John Wick, Orange is the New Black, La La Land and Saw. , among many others.

