Park Seo Joons Upcoming Hollywood Movie The Marvels Confirmed For Summer 2023 Premiere





Seo Joun Parks The Marvels is gearing up for release next summer! On November 30, the Disney Content Showcase 2022 took place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The showcase celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of The Walt Disney Company and previewed original content from the Asia-Pacific region set to hit theaters and streaming services in 2023. Luke Kang, President of Asia Pacific for The Walt Disney Companys, shared, "This is a significant event to reveal APAC regional content in 2023. Under Marvel Studios, upcoming projects include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will be unveiled on February 17, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Wonders. The Marvels is the next Captain Marvel sequel starring Park Seo Joon in addition to Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. Park Seo Joons' role has yet to be officially revealed, although speculation has been raised that he will play Amadeus Cho, a Korean-American teenage hero. Park Seo Joon is now the third Korean actor to star in a Marvel movie afterClaudia Kim(who appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron) andMa Dong Seok(Eternal). Marvels is set to hit theaters in July 2023. Stay tuned for more updates! In the meantime, watch Park Seo Joon in Young Actors Retreat: look now

