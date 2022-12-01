Why Bollywood is queuing up to shoot its movies in the North East

Kangana Ranaut is filming for his next political thriller,Emergencyin Chandubi,assam. Hrithik Roshan was spotted filming for his upcoming action thriller,Fighterdirected by Siddharth Anand, in Tezpur.

Varun Dhawans recently publishedBedYa was widely shot in different locations in Arunachal Pradesh. Ayushmann Khurranas failed in his foray into North East terrorism and his seven state offshoot was shot down in the North East. And the list is long. Why is there such a surge of interest among Bollywood filmmakers to shoot their stories in the North East when this part of the country has long been neglected and sidelined? What drives producers, directors and actors to run to the Northeast to shoot their films? Through the rest of this article, let’s try to decipher this new and very interesting development.

The films I mentioned above are by no means the first films to be shot in the Northeast. The list dates back to the 1960s.Jewel thief, released in 1967 was one of India’s best spy thrillers, and it starred the nation’s idol at that time, Dev Anand. It was largely filmed in Sikkim. Sikkim, at the time, was not considered part of the North East. However, it has become an integral part of the Northeast now and for that reason, this movie makes it to our list.Kurban, directed by Deepak Bahry was a family drama film starring Salman Khan and Ayesha Jhulka filmed in Shillong. Some scenes were shot at Eastern Air Command Campus, Upper Shillong. Rakesh Roshans 1997 Koyla, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, was filmed in Arunachal Pradesh. One of the songs in the film, Tanhai Tanhai, was filmed in Shungetser Lake and Nuranang Falls in the Tawang district of the state. After filming, Lake Shungetser became Lake Madhuri. More recently, films like John Abraham with Saya,Farhan Aktarlooking atrock on2, and Shahid Kapoor- Kangana Ranaut- Saif Ali Khan starsin Rangowere also shot down in the Northeast.

When you look closer, you can see that there was a lull in filmmaking here until the late 1990s and early 2000s. so what changed?

Tourism, social media and interest in the beauty of the Northeast

With the advent of social media and an ever-increasing number of people traveling to the Northeastern states for tourism, the entire country has finally woken up to the cultural, ethnic, food and cultural diversity of the eight northern states. -East. Filmmakers have also woken up to the mesmerizing natural beauty of the states and realized how the same can be used to mount spellbinding spectacles on the big screen that would give even Europe’s most sought-after locations a run for their money.

I keep coming across tourists on my travels in the area who are quick to express that a certain place they are planning to visit or have visited has come up to them via social media . Dawki, with its crystal clear waters and drone footage, seems to be the most popular choice in this range. It is closely followed by the Dzukou Valley, Mechuka and, of course, the all-important Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. So, it’s safe to say that social media, increased tourism, and word of mouth have contributed to the discovery of the Northeastern states in the eyes of filmmakers.

A renewed sense of safety, security and ease of working

For a very long time, the northeast was considered a place that exploded every 15 minutes, killing innocent people. It just wasn’t worth the risk because you never knew where the next bomb would go off. This was due to the many terrorist groups that were active in the different states, even though they were all pushing for different agendas and demands. Now most of these groups have come to the discussion tables or been subdued. Some of the remaining few still trying to cause trouble are too few and too insignificant to pose a real threat. There has not been a major terrorist incident in the North East since the serial bombings in Guwahati. So filmmakers now feel a lot safer to come to those parts of the country bringing their money, their actors, and their technician. The BJP government has also played an important role in inviting these people and ensuring their safety and a conducive working environment with expedited licensing and approval processes and systems.

Interest in Northeastern stories like never before

One of the biggest draws to the film fraternity in the North East has been a renewed interest in North East histories, culture, lifestyle and issues plaguing the region. This can be seen in the kind of movies that have come out over the years on the spot. What I find most amusing is that the most talked about issues in the Northeastern states are terrorism and its diverse culture and musical leanings. Funny how these two issues are as different from each other as possible and yet are the defining factors of the region for people in the rest of the country. I hope that over time people will discover many different aspects of the region and fall in love with these states again.

Cost effective for filming, traveling and good connectivity

One of the most important contributions of the BJP government in the center has been its efforts to develop the northeastern region by building roads and communication bridges thus facilitating the movement of goods and people. This has helped all eight states immensely and made it much easier and cheaper for film crews to travel to some of the more remote parts of the states. I remember a time when traveling from Dimapur to Kohima took 4 hours for a distance of 70 km and cost Rs. 700 per head in a shared shock absorber minus Tata Sumo. While many places in the Northeast are still plagued by the same issues, I believe they will grow in the not-too-distant future.

I am convinced that this is only the beginning. With the passing years and the infrastructure and overall development of the region kicking into high gear, the North Eastern states are sure to become one of the hubs of hugely mounted Bollywood performances. Don’t be surprised to see the snowfall in the beautiful lands of Tawag instead of Switzerland. Don’t be surprised to see the dreamy, verdant village life of Assam replacing the harsh but beautiful landscapes of the villages of Gujarat and Rajasthan. And don’t be surprised if Assam’s next story has Hrithik Roshan in the lead and is directed by Karan Johar. Times are changing and, as Dr. Manmohan Singh so aptly put it, the nation whose time has come cannot be stopped in any way. India’s time has come and with it, so has the North East.

