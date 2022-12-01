Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda interviewed by ED on film financing

The Enforcement Directorate questioned actor Vijay Deverakonda from 8:30 a.m. on November 30 on Wednesday in connection with the illegal foreign financing of the film “Liger”, ANI news agency reported. According to people familiar with the matter, Vijay was questioned in a case related to an alleged violation of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999).

Vijay was recently seen in a sports action movie “Liger” alongside Ananya Panday which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

According to reports, the financial investigation agency previously issued summonses to Puri Jagannadh and Charmee – the creators of Liger on November 17, for alleged foreign investment in the film or violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, or FEMA.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan. The film revolves around a young man, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who came from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts). ).

Liger was the Telugu actor’s first Hindi album. The film would have been made with a budget of a few 100 crores.

Vijay received mixed martial arts training in Thailand as he prepared for his character in Liger. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Apart from Telugu, Vijay has also dubbed his Hindi lines. The film also marked the debut of American boxer Mike Tyson in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to make a big comeback of his upcoming pan-Indian action thriller, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, which is slated for release in 2023.

Apparently, the ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor is about to start filming his next movie ‘Jana Gana Mana’ with director Puri Jaggannadh.

The “World Famous Lover” will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama film “Khusi” alongside southern actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is set to hit theaters on December 23, 2022.