Julia Fox says abuse is not a Hollywood problem amid Balenciaga scandal
Julia Fox has angrily blasted Balenciaga’s critics, saying there are “pedophiles in every industry” amid the fashion label’s “child pornography” scandal.
The Uncut Gems The actress took to TikTok to slam those who accuse Hollywood and the fashion industry of being a haven for child molesters.
“You love to say, ‘Hollyweird. All Hollyweird pedophiles,'” she began her rant.
“Listen, fucking faces. There are pedophiles in every industry. You want to be a chef? You’ll probably have abusers there. You want to be a teacher, abusers there. You want to go be an engineer, abusers there -down.”
Fox continued, “It’s not a problem with Hollywood. It’s not a problem with the fashion world. It’s not a problem with celebrities.”
She ended up shouting near the camera, “It’s a problem with men, damn it. Men.”
Fox’s TikTok enthusiast comes amid controversy surrounding two Balenciaga photo shoots, one of which showed children posing next to bags of teddy bears dressed in bondage gear.
Another photoshoot was for Balenciaga’s collaboration with Adidas which featured an image of a bag resting on pieces of paper, including one from the 2008 Supreme Court ruling United States vs. Williams.
The court considered whether the 2003 federal laws criminalizing child pornography violated the First Amendment right to free speech.
The Supreme Court upheld the 2003 laws to continue to prohibit the advertising, promotion, display or distribution of child pornography.
The fashion brand’s critics called the photo shoots “child pornography” on social media.
A number of celebrities have also spoken out against Balenciaga, including Meghan McCain, who called the controversy “epically revolting”.
“The bottom line here is that adults are supposed to protect children – period. And as a society, we seem to be failing the most innocent and vulnerable, who have no advocates but us,” he said. writes McCain in a Daily mail column.
“Let’s be clear, this isn’t about canceling the culture. This is about protecting children. And adults need to step in.”
Other famous faces such as Candace Owens and Bethenny Frankel have called out celebrities for not publicly condemning Balenciaga’s choices.
But Fox’s ex Kanye West has claimed celebrities are “being vetted” for their silence on the matter.
“They tried to destroy me by [the] hurry. They tried to destroy all my businesses at once, and the world saw it. And nobody says anything,” said West, who legally changed his name to Ye.
He made the comments while speaking to the celebrity gossip site X17.
“It just shows you that all the celebrities are vetted. You don’t see any celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation, do you? It just shows you: all these celebrities here, don’t let them influence you in any way whatever, because they are controlled by the people who really influence the world.”
The Spanish fashion brand issued an apology last week when the scandal first came to light and released a longer statement on Monday.
Posted as a story on Balenciaga’s Instagram account, she said the campaigns “reflect a series of serious errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.”
“We strongly condemn child abuse; we never intended to include it in our narrative,” he wrote.
“The first campaign, the Gift Collection campaign, featured kids with stuffed bags dressed in what some have described as BDSM-inspired outfits. Our stuffed bags and gift collection shouldn’t have to be shown with children. This was a poor choice by Balenciaga, combined with our inability to assess and validate the images. Responsibility for this rests solely with Balenciaga.”
About the documents presented in the Adidas campaign, he added: “were provided by third parties who confirmed in writing that these accessories were false office documents”.
But apparently the papers “turned out to be [real] papers most likely from the filming of a television series.”
“The inclusion of these unapproved documents is the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint,” the statement said.
“We take full responsibility for our lack of background monitoring and document control and we could have done things differently.”
