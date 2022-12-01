Entertainment
Hot scenes from Bollywood movies to get you in the mood
Many people I know, myself included at one point, have struggled to create the perfect mood when planning to get dirty in the sheets. While Google is good at telling you which scented candle to light to awaken any (if not all) of your senses, there’s not much more than a candle and Jeremiah’s birthday sex ringing out over people. speakers will only do this for you.
So what actually does the trick?
Is it dirty language? But even that cannot be thrown randomly and without context. Or is it just acting sexy until the other person gets the hint or gets hot (the chances of which aren’t that high either).
What I’ve achieved to be a perfect icebreaker in such situations is to watch something together. And by that, I don’t necessarily mean porn, because let’s face it, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But something a little less intense and more palpable – like a Bollywood movie that won’t knock your game off initially but also induce the right kind of emotions.
Here is a list of some of the hottest scenes from Bollywood movies that can help you and your partner freak out.
##JUMPLINK##
1) Body
The film: Bipasha stars as Sonia Khanna, trophy wife of billionaire Rohit Khanna (played by Gulshan Grover) while John takes on the role of Kabir, an alcoholic and rather poor lawyer who spends his life in the arms of a new woman every day.
The two fall in love and hatch a plan to kill Sonia’s husband and run away. Sonia (who is the mastermind behind it all) convinces Kabir to help her get her hands on all of her husband’s money only to realize that his true love is wealth and not him. The intense drama-thriller keeps you on edge with a few titillating scenes to keep you going.
The scene: Bipasha Basu had just started in the industry and was paired with the hot and sensual John Abraham, with their outstanding chemistry. The nervous tension between the two, the hesitant gasps and John blindfolding Bipasha sets the screen on fire. The scene was not only tastefully captured, it was infused with plenty of steamy elements, including the part where John plays with an ice cube on a blindfolded Bipasha.
2) Sacrifice
The film : An action thriller based on the life of psychology professor Avantika Ahuja who falls in love with fellow professor Ehsaan Khan (Saif Ali Khan) and marries him. They move to the United States and that’s when things take a turn for them.
She uncovers morbid secrets about her husband’s true profession and caught in a terrible and fatal lie of a lifetime, Avantika races against time to save thousands, her unborn child and her marriage.
The scene : The sexual energy between Saif and Kareena in the film is as real as it is palpable. It progresses organically in the wee hours of the night. Saif’s sweetness is well balanced with Kareena’s bold and unsettling surrender in front of the fireplace.
3) Ram Leela
The film : A dramatized and Hindi version of the tale of Romeo and Juliet, Ram Leela is a story based on two star-crossed lovers from rival families set in Gujarat. A cat-and-mouse hunt between two families and two lovers, the film tiptoes about romance, allegiance and pure emotion.
The scene : Deepika as Leela sets the screens on fire with her uninhibited energy as she romances Ranveer aka Ram. Their chemistry is natural, raw, and will have you filing your nails in the sheets. Passion emanates from every frame of their love scene in the song The Laga Ofmaking it one of the hottest scenes on the list.
4) Andhadhoun
The film: This drama-thriller starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu is an absolute nail biter. It keeps you seated holding your breath as you struggle to absorb the twists and turns that come your way.
The story revolves around Ayushmann’s character, Akash Saraf, who pretends to be blind to gain an edge as a struggling pianist. His lies take him through a dark and unexpected journey to the final scene.
The scene : Underrated love scene in Bollywood, the romance between Ayushmann and Radhika is exhilarating. As she decides to dive in blindfolded to even the playing field (not knowing that Ayushman isn’t truly blind), the temperatures soar. Ayushmann and Radhikas’ devotion to the stage, the gentle ascension and the ambiance are perfect to rouse you and your partner for a similar getaway.
5) Kites
The film : One of my personal favorites, Kites is a beautiful film about two people who fall in love despite the odds and even knowing they shouldn’t. Set in Nevada, USA, Hrithik stars as Jay, a dance teacher who marries immigrant women to get them green cards in exchange for money. While Barbara Mori plays the role of a Mexican woman condemned to marry the murderous son of a Mexican casino owner.
The two are about to marry a set of siblings when they fall in love and run away. The movie takes you through some ups and downs and ends with you sobbing and getting much closer to your partner.
The scene : Every love scene, every kiss in the film is not only brilliantly shot, it captures the essence of true love and desire. One in particular is when Hrithik and Barbara are finally walking around free of all inhibitions and limitations, dancing in the rain.
There’s an honesty to the hug that will make you naturally want to hold your partner and bring them closer.
