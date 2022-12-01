Disney’s new neural network can easily change an actor’s age





Disney researchers have created a new neural network that can alter the visual age of TV or movie actors, reports Gizmodo. The technology will allow television or film producers to make actors look older or younger using an automated process that will be less expensive and less time-consuming than previous methods. Traditionally, when special effects personnel in a video or film production need to call in an actor look older or younger (a technique Disney calls “re-aging”), they typically use either a process of 3D scanning and 3D modeling, or frame-by-frame 2D digital retouching of the actor’s face using tools similar to Photoshop. This process can take weeks or longer, depending on the length of the job. In contrast, Disney’s new AI technique, called the Face Re-aging Network (FRAN), automates the process. Disney calls it “the first practical, fully automatic, production-ready method for de-aging faces in video footage.” To construct FRAN, Disney researchers randomly generated thousands of examples of synthetically aged faces between 18 and 85 using StyleGAN2. With this training data in hand, FRAN learned general principles about how a person’s appearance changes with age. Now that the training is complete, he can apply these aging principles to a real actor in motion, frame by frame. Advertising “Our network is trained in a supervised fashion on a large number of pairs of face images showing the same synthetic and photorealistic person, labeled with the corresponding source and target ages,” the researchers wrote in a correspondent. academic document. By generating the training data synthetically, they circumvented the “seemingly impossible task” of collecting images representing “a variety of identities, ages, and ethnicities from different viewpoints.” The result is what Disney calls a “production-ready” solution, meaning it creates a quality output high enough to be used in a real movie or TV show. It is perhaps the first AI solution of its kind that can dynamically change the age of an actor on a video despite varying expressions, lighting conditions and viewpoints. The researchers also developed a user-friendly interface for FRAN that will allow artists to easily use the tool in a production environment. Disney presented the research in a paper titled “Production-Ready Face Re-Aging for Visual Effects” on Wednesday and submitted it for inclusion in the 2022 ACM SIGGRAPH Asia conference in December. The authors of the article include Gaspard Zoss, Prashanth Chandran, Eftychios Sifakis, Markus Gross, Paulo Gotardo and Derek Bradley, all affiliated with Disney Research Studios in Zurich, Switzerland. Given Disney’s history with insertion computer-generated actors in Star Wars movies and TV shows, including some who were aged using CGIwe wouldn’t be surprised to see technology similar to FRAN widely used in future Disney productions, although no plans have been announced.

